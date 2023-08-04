Austrian leader proposes enshrining the use of cash in his country's constitution
BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s leader is proposing to enshrine in the country’s constitution a right to use cash, which remains more popular in the Alpine nation than in many other places. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Friday that “more and more people are concerned that cash could be restricted as a means of payment in Austria.” His office said that the “uncertainty” is fueled by contradictory information and reports. While payments by card and electronic methods have become increasingly dominant in many European countries, Austria and neighboring Germany remain relatively attached to cash. Protecting cash against supposed threats has been a demand of the far-right opposition Freedom Party, which has led polls in Austria in recent months.
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has won his appeal to be released from house arrest. His spokesperson says he will instead be put under judicial control measures. The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public. The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.
Cyprus allows human COVID-19 medications to be used against deadly virus mutation in cats
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Veterinarians in Cyprus are lauding a government decision to allow its stock of human COVID-19 medication to be used against a feline virus that has killed thousands of cats on the Mediterranean island. The association for animal doctors said Friday that it had petitioned the government for access to the medication at “reasonable prices” from the beginning of this year. That's when the mutation that causes lethal Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) began to noticeably crop up in the island’s cat population. Activists said the high price of the medication put it out of reach of many cat care givers. Spread through contact with cat feces, neither the virus nor its mutation can be passed on to humans.
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win a $1.25 billion jackpot
Lottery players will have a shot at an estimated $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot. There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. That has enabled the prize to steadily grow until it is now the sixth-largest ever in the U.S. ahead of the next drawing Friday night. The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The $1.25 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $625.3 million.
Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, scoring season-high 42 for Mercury
PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. It was part of a vintage night for the 41-year-old Taurasi, who had a season-high 42 points in Phoenix's 91-71 victory. She started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000 — and finished at 10,024.
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana has injured three women floating on inner tubes. One victim's wounds were serious enough that she had to be airlifted to a hospital. The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the popular Jefferson River. Authorities said at least one otter swam up to the adult women at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and attacked them. The women were able to get to shore, where one of them called 911. The woman who was helicoptered to a hospital had wounds on her arms and face. The other two sustained injuries to their arms.
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo says she's no villain. The Grammy Award winning artist is accused of sexual harassment by three of her former backup dancers. The dancers claim she created a hostile work environment. Lizzo's statement Thursday says she's open with her sexuality, but she can't let people use that openness to make her something she's not. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one for her weight gain before firing her. Lizzo says the former employees already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was unprofessional.
Freddie Mercury's beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
LONDON (AP) — More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes, handwritten drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the baby grand piano he used to compose Queen’s greatest hits, are going on display in a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London ahead of their sale. The vast collection of the singer’s personal belongings had been left to Mercury’s close friend Mary Austin. They had remained undisturbed in his west London mansion for 30 years since his death in 1991. The handwritten draft of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is expected to fetch 800,000 to 1.2 million pounds, or $1 million to $1.5 million. The star of the show is Mercury’s beloved Yamaha baby grand piano, which is set to sell for 2 million to 3 million pounds ($2.5 million to $3.8 million).
Home on Long Island Sound in Greenwich, Connecticut sells for almost $139 million
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Copper Beech Farm, with 50 acres of waterfront property in the tony New York suburb of Greenwich, has sold for just under $139 million. Sotheby’s International Realty says that's believed to be the most expensive property ever sold in Connecticut. The estate, once owned by a family that helped start what is now U.S. Steel, dates back to the late 19th century. The main house is a 13,500-square foot mansion with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There also is a three-bedroom gatehouse and a two-bedroom carriage house with a clock tower. The estate includes a swimming pool, a grass tennis court, an apple orchard and two private beaches. The property was put on the market in February with an asking price of $150 million.
Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing say they've reached a settlement with the county. Lashawn Thompson died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Harper, who represent Thompson’s family, said Thursday that settlements were reached with the county and other "unidentified entities.” Thompson’s death gained attention in April after Harper released photos of the man's face and body covered in insects. The U.S. Department of Justice cited Thompson’s death last month when announcing an investigation into jail conditions in the county.
