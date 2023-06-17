Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: Ayahuasca
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous men who were among search teams hoping to find four children aboard a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle say one of their most sacred rituals played a role in rescue efforts. While in the jungle, some of the men drank yagé. It's a bitter tea made of native plants. It’s more widely known as ayahuasca and is hallucinogenic. They believed visions from the drink could help lead them to the children. Manuel Ranoque is father to the two younger children. He tried it first, but told the group it didn't work, as he had no visions of the kids. Later, an elder drank the tea. He said he saw the children in his dreams. That day, rescuers found all four. Ranoque credits the ritual with helping in the rescue.
Destruction in Texas Panhandle: Storm blamed for 3 deaths wrecked mobile homes and main street
PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — Residents of the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton are digging out of the rubble after a deadly tornado struck the town, shredding mobile homes and ripping apart brick buildings along main street. Cleanup efforts continued Friday, a day after severe storms swept across Southern states, killing at least five people. The tornado in Perryton killed three people, destroyed hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles into buildings and knocked out power. One person died in the Florida Panhandle when at least one confirmed tornado cut through Escambia County. In Mississippi, a man died after a tree fell on him during stormy weather early Friday.
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn't name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.
Balloons, tears and hugs as family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral
NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people remembered an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. Funeral services in New York were held Friday for Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez. She was born in Panama. She died May 17 at a Border Patrol detention facility in Texas. Anadith's mother has told The Associated Press that she warned agents the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. An internal investigation found Border Patrol medical personnel were informed about the girl’s medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died. Her death has put the U.S. government under new scrutiny over care given to detained migrants.
Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation
NEW YORK (AP) — The key witness against former President Donald Trump in a New York state criminal prosecution has lost his bid for early release from probation. The decision on Friday comes after federal prosecutors characterized recent comments he made as lies. A judge cited Michael Cohen's comments in a book and on television as reasons to conclude that early release from court supervision would not ensure rehabilitation and deterrence from future crimes. Federal prosecutors highlighted the quotes in arguing against leniency. Cohen was formerly Trump's personal lawyer. He served about a year behind bars of a three-year term after admitting several crimes.
Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with reckless driving, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home. One count of misdemeanor reckless driving was filed Friday. That's according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The actor and writer was behind the wheel during the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills. Davidson’s arraignment is set for July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills police did not immediately return requests for comment. Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the “devastating consequences” of reckless driving. Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock last month.
Canada police say bus carrying seniors did not have the right of way in crash that killed 15
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino that collided with a semi-trailer truck that killed 15 people did not have the right of way. Police say they obtained video of the accident. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Rob Lasson says police also obtained witness statements from passing motorists that corroborate what investigators saw on the dash cam video from the semi truck. Six of 10 seniors who survived a bus crash in Canada that killed 15 others were listed in critical condition in hospital. hey were among a group of seniors from rural Dauphin, Manitoba on a day-trip to a casino when their minibus crashed with a semi while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.
North Korea opens key party meeting to tackle its struggling economy and talk defense strategies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With leader Kim Jong Un in attendance, North Korea has opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals. That's according to state media reports Saturday. The enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee came as the United States sent a nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea. It's the allies’ latest show of force against the North, which has ramped up its testing of nuclear-capable missiles to a record pace in recent months.
Father admits to fatally shooting 3 young sons at Ohio home, prosecutors say
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man has allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting and lined up his children to execute them with a rifle. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside with gunshot wounds. The children died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother was shot in the hand during the shooting in the community about 75 miles west of Columbus. Thirty-two-year-old Chad Doerman was found sitting on a stoop at the family home. He was arraigned Friday on three counts of aggravated murder.
A nun commends Dodgers' handling of Pride Night controversy. Some archbishops call it blasphemy
The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans' diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year's Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They're going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.
