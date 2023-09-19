A bus coach crashes in Austria, killing a woman and injuring 20 others
BERLIN (AP) — A bus coach traveling through Austria has driven off the road and crashed on its side, killing a woman and injuring 20 other passengers. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported the accident took place Tuesday near the village of Micheldorf in Carinthia state in central Austria. The coach was on its way from Berlin via Linz in Austria to Trieste in northern Italy. Austria’s APA agency says passengers on the double-decker bus included citizens from Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovenia. Most of the injured were taken to a hospital in Friesach, and one seriously injured was transferred to a hospital in Klagenfurt.
Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The crash site for a stealth fighter jet that went missing during the weekend after its pilot ejected has been located in rural South Carolina after the military asked the public for help finding an aircraft built to elude detection. The debris field was discovered Monday in Williamsburg County, about two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. Residents were being asked to avoid the area while the recovery team works to secure it. Authorities had been searching for the jet since the pilot parachuted to safety into a North Charleston neighborhood about 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Nick Chubb suffers another severe knee injury, likely ending the Browns star running back's season
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a serious left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb’s legs. Chubb’s knee buckled underneath him. After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb’s hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee. He undid his chinstrap and rolled over onto his side. Chubb suffered a major injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia — a dislocation with three torn ligaments.
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
LONDON (AP) — YouTube says Russell Brand will no longer make money from the video streaming site after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned influencer. YouTube says Brand’s account has been suspended “following serious allegations against the creator.” Brand's main account has more than 6.6 million subscribers. He denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The accusers have not been named. One of them said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
Google is introducing its artificially intelligent chatbot named Bard to other members of its digital family — including Gmail, Maps and YouTube — as it seeks to ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft. Bard’s expanded capabilities announced Tuesday will be provided through an English-only extension. It will enable users to allow the chatbot to mine information embedded in their Gmail accounts as well as pull directions from Google Maps and find helpful videos on YouTube. The expansion is being undertaken amid an antitrust trial that could hobble the dominant Google search engine that fuels a $1.7 trillion empire.
Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered iPhone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. The family said in a written statement Monday that during the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight, the girl was told by a male crew member to use the first-class bathroom. They said the crew member entered just before 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken and then re-entered after she left. Massachusetts State Police said the FBI is handling the case.
Senate ditches dress code as Fetterman and others choose casual clothes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stuffy Senate is now a bit less formal. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says staff for the chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms will no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor. The change comes after Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts as he goes about his duties, voting from the doorways so he doesn’t get in trouble for his more casual attire. Schumer says he will continue to wear a suit. The dress code will only apply to senators, not staff. The changes prompted outrage from some of the chamber’s more formal members.
Phil Mickelson says he's done gambling and is on the road to being 'the person I want to be'
Phil Mickelson says he won't be betting on football this year. Lefty has posted a message on social media that details his gambling addiction. He says he crossed the line from moderate wagering to addiction and it hurt those he cares about. The post comes as Mickelson returns to competition this week at LIV Golf. It also comes a month after gambler Billy Walters' book was released. Walters says Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and once wanted to place a bet on the Ryder Cup. Mickelson says he never bet on the Ryder Cup.
Gator with missing nose and upper jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida reptile park has taken in an alligator that lost its nose and upper jaw to a fight or boat propeller. Gatorland Orlando said over the weekend that the injured alligator came from a lake in nearby Sanford. It said the female gator had “basically no chance of surviving in the wild with such a severe injury," and that over the next few days, its veterinarian staff will try to make sure it is eating in a stress-free environment. A park spokeswoman says that staff is cutting up small pieces of food that they will toss in the back of the animal's throat.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show at Walt Disney World. The bear was eventually captured Monday afternoon. The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland. Disney World says in a statement that staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear. Wildlife officials say the bear was likely in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter.
