White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it has intelligence indicating Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The new U.S. intelligence was unveiled by the White House on Friday. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says U.S. intelligence officials believe a plant in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone could be operational early next year. The White House also released satellite imagery taken in April of the industrial location where it believes the plant “will probably be built.”
Rep. Santos says he's protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos says he's just trying to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges. His lawyer on Friday asked a federal judge on Long Island to overrule a magistrate judge who had ordered the release of the identities of individuals who signed his $500,000 bond. Attorney Joseph Murray said Santos would agree to the disclosure that there is a “family” relationship between the Republican congressman and those who signed his bond. News outlets have requested that the names be revealed.
Novak Djokovic nears his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open after Carlos Alcaraz cramps up
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the French Open semifinals to move one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz produced one particularly brilliant shot on Friday en route to claiming the second set of what, at the time, was a closely contested and thrilling showdown. But in the end, this highly anticipated matchup was as anti-climatic as can be. That’s because early in the third set, after nearly 2 1/2 hours of exertion and tension in 85-degree heat at Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz’s body began to lock up. On Sunday, Djokovic will meet No. 4 Casper Ruud who eliminated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton has been charged with eight counts of making false statements to mortgage lenders to obtain $172 million in loans. The indictment of real estate developer Nate Paul on Friday is the result of a yearslong FBI investigation that Paxton became entangled in three years ago. That move set off events that led to a separate federal probe of the Republican attorney general and to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote last month to impeach him. Paul and Paxton have denied wrongdoing.
Pigs run loose on metro highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (AP) — Pigs ran loose on a metro highway after a semitrailer truck that was carrying them overturned. It caused an hours-long shutdown Friday morning in Minnesota on Interstate 694. State troopers tried to corral several loose pigs that cameras showed running through traffic. Department of Transportation cameras showed the truck tipping over around 7:35 a.m. and causing morning rush hour traffic to back up for more than a mile. The Minnesota State Patrol says the truck driver was not hurt. Authorities rounded up the pigs, some of which were injured. Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the semi to tip over.
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge has granted a $154,000 bond for a Florida woman charged in the fatal shooting of her neighbor. Susan Lorincz of Ocala was back in court Friday to request a bond that would allow her to be released from jail. The 58-year-old white woman is charged with manslaughter and other crimes in the killing of her Black neighbor, Ajike Owens, who was shot through Lorincz's front door. The judge ordered Lorincz to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from Owens' family. Authorities say Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at children playing outside her apartment before Owens knocked at her door and was shot one week ago.
Chelsea Peretti on her directorial debut 'First Time Female Director,' premiering at Tribeca
NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Peretti plays a first-time director in her directorial debut, “First Time Female Director.” The film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival takes an acutely meta premise in lampooning the tumultuous experience of an inexperienced woman brought in to a direct a play at a small local theater in Glendale, California, after its original male director is accused of misconduct. In one scene, while Peretti’s character bangs a trash can lid and shouts “Learn your blocking,” a cast member grumbles, “We replaced a predator with a female disaster.” “First Time Female Director" is up for sale at Tribeca.
Body of Alaska fishing captain recovered 11 days after partially submerged boat found
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of the captain of a fishing charter boat that was found last month partially submerged off an island in southeast Alaska. The bodies of three of the four passengers aboard the vessel were previously recovered. Alaska State Troopers say the body of 32-year-old Morgan Robidou of Sitka, Alaska, was recovered Thursday. The boat carried two sisters and their partners in addition to Robidou and was found May 28. The investigation into what happened is ongoing. The bodies of Maury Agcaoili, of Waipahu, Hawaii; his wife, Danielle Agcaoili; and Danielle’s sister Brandi Tyau, of Canoga Park, California, have been recovered. Tyau’s partner, Robert Solis, remains missing.
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement
Tom Brady may be really done playing football now, but his discipline and drive endure. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying retirement while staying busy. He’s preparing for his new 2024 broadcasting gig at Fox Sports, is set to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and is focusing on his apparel and wellness brands. Brady recently spoke to The Associated Press about his new projects, whether he still sticks to his strict healthy lifestyle, and if that drive extends to his parenting.
Man pleads guilty to helping 2 others accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery. Twenty-six-year-old Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of accessory after the fact. Judge Lee Coffee approved a plea deal with prosecutors, allowing him to avoid trial. Johnson acknowledged helping the two alleged shooters communicate after the killing while they were on the run from authorities and helped one of the alleged shooters communicate with his probation officer after the killing. Johnson is the first of four defendants to plead guilty or be convicted in the Young Dolph shooting, which rattled Memphis and shook the entertainment world.
