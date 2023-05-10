Britain: 1st babies born in country using DNA from 3 people
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s fertility regulator has confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people. The technique is used to keep children from inheriting rare genetic diseases. Britain’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said Wednesday that fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K. The agency didn't provide details to protect the families’ identities. In 2015, the U.K. became the world’s first country to adopt legislation regulating methods to help prevent women with faulty mitochondria — the energy source in a cell — from passing on defects that can cause muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and heart problems.
Fears over scores of zoo animals caught in Sudan crossfire
ASWAN, Egypt (AP) — Dozens of zoo animals in Sudan's capital are feared dead after street battles between the country’s rival forces made the location unreachable. The facility’s director says at least 100 animals, including an elderly crocodile, giant lizards, parrots and a cobra, will have gone more than three weeks without food or water. Millions of people in Sudan have endured shortages of food, water and medicines after the conflict halted the most basic services. But as the sounds of explosions ring across the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the animals' caretakers are wracked with worry over the animals, particularly those that are increasingly rare to find in their natural habitats in Sudan.
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or were expected. The actor tells The Associated Press that becoming a parent is "always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.” The Oscar winner's other children range in ages from 11 to 51. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26. He is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.”
Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. At the time, the board was controlled by Disney supporters. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks, but they didn’t include prisons. The Florida GOP governor recently mused prisons could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with Disney. The board of the governing district, now made up of DeSantis allies, was meeting Wednesday to discuss hiring a new district administrator.
Grief book author's murder charge tangled in estate dispute
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents show that a children’s book author who prosecutors say killed her husband has been battling with his relatives over the family estate since his death last year. Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year. She was arrested and charged this week with killing her husband by spiking his drink with fentanyl. Prosecutors say she called authorities hours later to report him as being unresponsive. The charges come months after Richins did a local media tour to promote a self-published book she said she wrote to help children grieve.
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's claims
STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman's attorney during Tuesday's hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods' attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods' mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods' attorney denies.
Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has thrown out key sections of Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood. Manson's suit claimed Wood fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same. Los Angeles Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed parts of the suit that alleged Wood and another woman used a forged FBI letter to recruit the other women, and gave them a checklist to coach them on what to say about Manson. Manson's attorney says they plan to immediately appeal the ruling.
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86. The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor, Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ’86.
Days after Texas bus stop crash, little info on the victims
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two days after eight people were killed when an SUV slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, information on the victims remains scarce. That has left relatives of missing people scrambling to locate loved ones and pleading for information. Police say 18 people were hit and 10 were critically injured. All the victims are said to be male, and several from Venezuela. But none of them have been officially named. Officials say formal identifications have been complicated by circumstances of the crash, including that many victims did not have official identification on them at the time. Authorities believe the driver lost control after running a red light Sunday and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant shelter.
What is Title 42 and how has US used it to curb migration?
WASHINGTON (AP) — This week marks the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last three years. The restrictions are often referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law that allows curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health. The end of Title 42’s use has raised questions about what will happen with migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is preparing for an increase in migrants.
