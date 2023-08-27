One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job. Luis Rubiales wrecked his career by offending millions worldwide with his conduct at the final in Sydney, Australia, when he also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. A day after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days, Spain awoke on Sunday to headlines like the one in El Pais saying “Spain no longer tolerates men like Rubiales.” An emergency meeting of the soccer federation's regional heads will discuss the crisis on Monday when women’s groups will rally in downtown Madrid in support of forward Jenni Hermoso.
A House impeachment inquiry of President Biden is a 'natural step forward,' Speaker McCarthy says
PHOENIX (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suggesting that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden is becoming more likely. The California Republican says in a Fox News interview that it's "a natural step forward” as Congress soon ends its summer break and the GOP-run House seeks to expand its investigative powers. McCarthy has so far avoided committing to an impeachment vote or offering a timeline for possible action. Some House Republicans are eager to go after Biden over claims of financial misconduct involving his son Hunter, but the Democratic president hasn't been shown to have done anything wrong. Meanwhile, McCarthy says passing a short-term spending bill to keep the government running past the end of September would ensure that investigations of Hunter Biden could continue.
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece is headed home from the hospital about 12 hours after his car rolled roughly a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing says Preece is traveling back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile” and “had been communicating with family and friends.” The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track’s infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.
‘Gran Turismo' and ‘Barbie’ are neck-and-neck at the box office
NEW YORK (AP) — “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” and “Barbie” are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig’s pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures is reporting that “Gran Turismo” opened with $17.3 million over the weekend, while Warner Bros. estimates that “Barbie,” in its sixth week of release, is coming in with $17.1 million. Those totals could change when final ticket sales are counted Monday. The weekend was also an usual one in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, with $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country’s theaters.
Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.” Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.” He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years. He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972. It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.
Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of riders in various states of dress -- or undress – are riding through some of Philadelphia’s main streets for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride. The ride on Saturday is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.” The course is roughly 13 miles this year. Bikers go by such city landmarks as the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The course will end at Independence Hall.
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands have gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The March on Washington was convened Saturday by the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network and members of the King family. The event is meant to be a rededication to the push for civil rights in the face of a backlash. The original march in 1963 drew as many as 250,000 people and helped pave the way for the passage of federal civil rights and voting rights legislation in the next few years.
After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on
WESTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont theater company is hoping to get back into its playhouse next summer after it flooded this July. The Weston Theater Company moved its performances to higher ground after storms flooded the playhouse, but eventually decided to cut its season short due to the devastation. The storms left the large, column-fronted white Greek Revival building with layers of mud and debris. Theater officials say they've tallied hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage so far. They say the damage is heartbreaking especially after the years it took to recover from the pandemic shutting down performances in 2020. Volunteers and others helped dig the theater out of the mess.
Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind
Many people who have evacuated communities in Canada's Northwest Territories because of raging wildfires have had to leave their beloved pets behind. But a group of people, including a veterinarian in territorial capital of Yellowknife, have been working find these animals, reunite them with their owners or keep tabs on them until the evacuation is lifted. In some cases, owners have left out food and water for pets left behind, thinking they'd be back home in a day or two. But with evacuations lasting a week or longer, they've had to turn to volunteers for help.
'Don't chop me down.' 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project
TOKYO (AP) — A few hundred people have turned out to protect historic century-old ginkgo trees that are likely to be chopped down under a controversial redevelopment for a beloved Tokyo park district. The plan approved this year by Gov. Yuriko Koike would let developers build a pair of 200-meter (650-feet) skyscrapers and raze and rebuild a historic rugby stadium and an adjoining baseball venue. The plan would take more than a decade to carry out and has mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups, neighbors and sports fans. Famous Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has opposed the plan. The rugby stadium was used during the 1964 Olympics, and Babe Ruth played in the baseball stadium in 1934.
