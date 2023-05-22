'Mother Nature has no mercy': Man gets stuck waist-deep in Alaska mud flats, drowns as tide comes in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him. Authorities say 20-year-old Zachary Porter, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, was submerged Sunday evening as the tide came in. His body was recovered Monday. The accident was the latest tragedy at Turnagain Arm, a 48-mile-long glacier-carved estuary that travels southeast from Anchorage. The estuary's dangerous mud flats have claimed at least three other lives over the years, and many more have been rescued.
Guam braces for hit from Typhoon Mawar as storm heads toward the Pacific US territory
HONOLULU (AP) — Guam's governor is urging residents to stay home and is warning the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar. The storm is strengthening on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific. The National Weather Service says if Guam doesn't take a direct hit, the typhoon will get very close. It's expected to arrive as a Category 4 storm. It could hit the southern part of Guam midday local time Wednesday. It could be the biggest hit to Guam in two decades. Officials say it could cause extensive damage. Residents are preparing, and emergency shelters are opening.
Fire razes Guyana dormitory, killing at least 19 children, mainly Indigenous girls
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Authorities say a fire raced through a dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 19 students and injuring several others at a government boarding school as authorities probe whether it was intentionally set. Authorities said Monday that most of the victims from the overnight fire were Indigenous girls. The government said the fire broke out late Sunday in the southwest border town of Mahdia. It lies 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of the capital, Georgetown. Security advisor Gerald Gouveia said the fire broke out at a school that serves children aged 12 through 18, most of them Indigenous.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday after a weekend of on again, off again negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Their meeting comes mere days before the government could reach a “hard deadline” and run out of cash to pay its bills. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1. McCarthy and Republicans are insisting on spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit; Biden has come to the negotiating table after balking for months but says the GOP lawmakers will have to back off their “extreme positions.”
Taxpayers will wind up paying over quarter billion dollars in Joe Arpaio's racial profiling case
PHOENIX (AP) — The taxpayer bill for the racial profiling case stemming from former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns will reach $273 million by the summer of 2024. County officials on Monday approved a tentative budget that included $38 million in legal and compliance spending for the racial profiling lawsuit during the coming fiscal year. A decade ago, a federal judge concluded the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office had profiled Latinos in Arpaio’s signature traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, leading to massive court-ordered overhauls of both the agency’s traffic operations and its internal affairs department.
Federal agents, prosecutors going after machine-gun conversion devices in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal law enforcement officials say 26 people in Tennessee have been recently convicted or face charges for possessing “switches,” devices that convert semi-automatic firearms into a machine guns. Kevin Ritz is the U.S. attorney in West Tennessee. He said federal investigators and local law enforcement officers in Memphis and Jackson have been trying to slow down the proliferation of switches as they work to stem a growing wave of gun violence. Seven of the 15 people who have been convicted of machine gun possession or other firearms-related crime have already received prison sentences of up to more 8 1/2 years.
Breakthrough proposal would aid drought-stricken Colorado River as 3 Western states offer cuts
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a deal to significantly cut their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years. The $1.2 billion proposal is a potential breakthrough in a stalemate over how to deal with a rising problem that pitted Western states against one another. The plan would conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water from the 1,450-mile river that provides water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, parts of Mexico and more than two dozen Native American tribes. Cities, irrigation districts and Native American tribes in the three states will receive federal funding in exchange for temporarily using less water.
Los Angeles Dodgers reinstate gay 'nun' group for Pride Night award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinvited a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to receive an award at the team's annual Pride Night, nearly a week after rescinding the original invitation. The Dodgers said Monday that the charity and performance group will receive the Community Hero Award on June 16. Last Wednesday, the Sisters — mainly men who dress as nuns — were uninvited after some conservatives and Catholics blasted the Dodgers for inviting a group they contend mocks Catholicism. However, that decision sparked its own backlash. In reversing course, the Dodgers apologized to the group and the LGBTQ+ community.
Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increases
SANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano is spewing gas, smoke and ash. That has led education authorities to suspend in-person classes Monday in parts of three states, a day after the government raised the warning level on the volcano’s activity. The nearly 18,000-foot (more than 5,400-meter) mountain is just 45 miles (about 70 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City and known affectionately as “El Popo." Activity there has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak. On Monday, an ash plume stretched out over the Bay of Campeche, according to a U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report.
A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper let go after racial slur on air
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “Negro,” making it sound instead like a slur. NBC Sports California says after an internal review that the network decided to “end its relationship” with Kuiper.
