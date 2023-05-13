McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday's split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl's mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter's leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
A Ponca tribe chief whose landmark lawsuit in 1879 established that a Native American is a person under the law was honored with the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp that features his portrait. The release of the stamp on Friday of Chief Standing Bear comes 146 years after the Army forced him and about 700 other members of the Ponca tribe to leave their homeland in northeast Nebraska and walk 600 miles to the Indian Territory in Oklahoma. A lawsuit filed by Chief Standing Bear led to a ruling that found a Native American is a person with a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Don Denkinger, umpire whose stellar career was overshadowed by blown call, dead at 86
NEW YORK (AP) — Don Denkinger, a major league umpire for three decades whose blown call in the 1985 World Series overshadowed a career of excellence, died Friday. He was 86. Denkinger died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa, Denise Hanson, one of his three daughters, said. Denkinger joined the American League staff in 1969. He worked four World Series over three decades in the big leagues but was remembered most for a mistaken call that helped Kansas City win Game 6 of the 1985 World Series against St. Louis.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as powerful Cyclone Mocha approaches
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Volunteers in coastal districts of Bangladesh are using loudspeakers to urge people to seek shelter as the delta nation braces for an extremely severe cyclone, which is expected to slam ashore in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 24 hours. U.N. agencies and aid workers have prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps with more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar. Their camps at Cox’s Bazar are in the path of Cyclone Mocha, which is closing in on the coast of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 125 miles per hour. It’s projected to make landfall on Sunday.
Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An unusually early heat wave is expected to start Saturday and last through Monday in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington. Temperatures in Portland are forecast to hover in the mid-90s throughout the weekend. Temperatures could hit the low 90s in Seattle. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of more frequent heat waves following the fatal “heat dome” weather event that prompted record temperatures and deaths in 2021. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause. The once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma is designed to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms such as sweating, flushing and chills. The most common approach to treating the problem is hormone-based pills. But they can carry safety risks for some women. The new daily pill is not a hormone and uses a different approach that targets brain chemicals. More than 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes. The drug will cost $550 a month, before insurance and other discounts.
Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. Its discovery in 1864 made global headlines. The colossal Hercules was revered in its own day too because it had been struck by lightning. The Romans believed that being struck by lightning imbued the statue with divinity. The Vatican experts working to bring back its sheen say the statue is glorious. Museum-goers will be able to decide for themselves come December.
Funeral for slain Wisconsin sheriff's deputy draws 3,000 mourners
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Some 1,500 law enforcement officers from several states were among 3,000 mourners paying their final respects to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop. The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising was held Friday in the gymnasium of Hudson High School while a montage of photos from her life were shown on a large screen overhead. Leising’s family, including her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler, stood to the side of the casket, hugging visitors. Sheriff Scott Knudson said that in less than a year with his office, Leising earned commendations and the admiration of her colleagues.
Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour
After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are releasing their sixth studio record “The Album” on Friday, before embarking on an U.S. tour in August. Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage. Their tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12. With young families, they're “quicker to return home” and also plan to prioritize mental health to avoid burnout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.