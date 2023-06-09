Pat Robertson united evangelical Christians and pushed them into conservative politics
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Pat Robertson united tens of millions of evangelical Christians through the power of television. And then he pushed them in a far more conservative direction with the grace of a folksy, Baptist minister. Robertson's biggest impact may have been wedding evangelical Christianity to the Republican party to an extent once unimaginable. One expert says the culture wars waged today by Republican candidates for president are partly a product of Robertson. The religious broadcaster died Thursday at the age of 93.
GM's electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla's vast charging network
DETROIT (AP) — Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla’s vast charging network starting early next year. In addition, GM will adopt Tesla’s connector, the plug that links an electric vehicle to a charging station. GM joins Ford in shifting its vehicles to about 12,000 of Tesla’s chargers, and both Detroit automakers are pushing to make Tesla’s connector the industry standard. GM CEO Mary Barra and her Tesla counterpart, Elon Musk, made the announcement during a Twitter Spaces conversation. Their discussion comes two weeks after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that Ford’s electric vehicles would gain access to much of Tesla’s EV-charging network, the largest in the nation.
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image
NEW YORK (AP) — While under house arrest in New York, Anna Sorokin has launched the podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” From her East Village apartment, she tells the Associated Press: “I’m on 24/7 house arrest. I’m only allowed to leave for my parole check-ins, my ICE check-ins, and for medical emergencies.” Arrested in late 2017, she was convicted in 2019 of bilking banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers out of $275,000. After serving three years in prison, partly at Riker’s Island jail complex, Sorokin, a German citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then released after posting a $10,000 bond in the fall to home confinement.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway has arrived in the U.S. from Peru to face charges that he tried to extort the missing Alabama teen's mother. Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday morning. He was flown to Birmingham on Thursday. Holloway disappeared on the Caribbean island of Aruba. A judge declared her dead, but her body has never been found. Van der Sloot is accused of seeking $250,000 from Holloway's mother in exchange for disclosing the location of the young woman’s body. He is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman.
Alabama prisoner who escaped with jailer's help gets life sentence
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prisoner received a life sentence on Thursday for escaping with the help of a jail official who ultimately took her own life as police closed in. News outlets reported Thursday that Casey White told the courtroom he felt like the most hated man in the world. But he said he wouldn’t drag corrections officer Vicky White’s name “through the dirt.” He said Vicky White, who was not related to him, was the first person who cared about him in six years. He apologized for the escape, saying they just wanted a new life together. The 39-year-old still faces a trial in August for a 2015 murder.
Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is deciding whether to sanction two lawyers who blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. The lawyers apologized at a hearing Thursday in Manhattan federal court for their roles in written submissions that seemed to leave Judge P. Kevin Castel both baffled and disturbed at what happened. The filing was in a lawsuit against an airline and included references to past court cases that Steven A. Schwartz thought were real. They were actually invented by the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. Castel repeatedly expressed his dismay as he questioned Schwartz about his decision to use ChatGPT. He did not immediately rule.
Philippines evacuates people near Mayon Volcano, where more unrest indicates eruption may be coming
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines is evacuating residents near Mayon Volcano as its increasing unrest indicated a violent eruption is possible in weeks or days. The area within 3.7 miles of Mayon’s crater is supposed to be off-limits, but people have built houses and tended farms in Mayon’s danger zone anyway. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said an evacuation of residents from the permanent danger zone was underway. The number of people who were leaving wasn't immediately available. Authorities raised the alert level for the volcano Thursday after streams of gas, debris and rocks cascaded down its slope. Marcos said the volcanic activity had advanced a bit more Friday, although lava wasn't yet flowing.
23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has derailed in northern Arizona involving 23 cars, but no injuries have been reported. Coconino County Emergency Management officials say the derailment occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Flagstaff. They say the BNSF train cars were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and truck. Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars. County Emergency Management officials say cleanup was already underway. There was no immediate word Thursday from Texas-based BNSF Railway about the derailment.
Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dispute with makers of dog toy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s a reason to raise a glass. The justices on Thursday handed the company a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of a dog toy that mimics the whiskey’s signature bottle. The justices unanimously said a lower court’s reasoning was flawed when it ruled for the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy. The court did not decide whether the toy’s maker had violated trademark law with their toy, which squeaks and resembles the whiskey’s signature bottle. Instead, the justices said a lower court needed to redo its analysis in the case and sent it back for further review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.