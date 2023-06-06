Papa Jake survived D-Day on Omaha Beach, now he's a TikTok star
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — World War II veteran Jake Larson survived D-Day on Omaha Beach. Now he's a TikTok star. The 100-year-old American is best known on social media under the name “Papa Jake” He enjoyed giving hugs to the many fans he met during his trip to Normandy for D-Day commemorations. Larson has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok. He attended a ceremony on Tuesday at the American Cemetery marking the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. Larson landed on Omaha Beach where he ran under machine-gun fire and made it to the cliffs without being wounded.
Christie goes after Trump in presidential campaign launch, calling him a 'self-serving mirror hog'
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is wasting no time going after Donald Trump while launching his presidential campaign. Christie is calling the former president and current Republican primary front-runner a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog” and arguing that he’s the only one who can stop him. Christie began his run with a town hall in New Hampshire Tuesday night. He ran for president and lost to Trump in 2016. The former governor and federal prosecutor went on to become a close off-and-on adviser before breaking with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.
8 young workers at drug cartel call center killed, bodies placed in bags
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight young workers have been confirmed dead in Mexico after they apparently tried to quit jobs at a call center operated by a violent drug cartel that targeted Americans in a real estate scam. U.S. and Mexican officials confirmed the brutal story that unfolded late last month when relatives of the youths reported them missing after they went to work near the city of Guadalajara. While the families believed their children worked at a normal call center, the office was in fact run by the Jalisco New Generation cartel, Mexico's most violent gang. The cartel has branched out into scamming money from Americans and Canadians through fake offers to buy their timeshares.
Wife of slain man says police didn't respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage
DENVER (AP) — A woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage says she called 911 but that police didn't respond until about an hour later, by which time he had been shot and killed. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it found two deceased adult males on Friday at the location that Talija Campbell said she feared her husband Qualin Campbell was being held by another man. It says the officers were responding to a report of a shooting at 2:09 p.m. She says she called 911 just after 1 p.m. after her husband texted her a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car and a message that said “911” and "Send Please!"
Racist message, dead raccoon left for Oregon mayor, Black city council member
REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say someone left a dead raccoon and a sign with “intimidating language” outside an Oregon city mayor's law office. The Redmond Police Department says the raccoon and the sign were found Monday and named both Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch and Redmond City Councilor Clifford Evelyn, who is Black. The Bulletin reports that Fitch characterized the sign’s language as “racially hateful.” Evelyn described the act as a hate crime in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting. He says he has confidence in the police investigation.
PGA Tour and Europe join forces with Saudi's LIV Golf. Here's what you need to know
Once rivals in court, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are now partners in business. The PGA Tour, Europe tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund says they are merging their commercial business into a single company and will work together. This shocking announcement is filled with questions. What will the PGA Tour look like? Can the defectors to LIV Golf return to their old tours? Who's in charge? And what about Greg Norman? The next big divide in golf could be players who stayed loyal to the tour only to see them join forces with the Saudis.
Ukrainians make desperate escape from floods after dam collapse as shelling echoes overhead
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — As shelling from Russia’s war on Ukraine echoed overhead, evacuees scurried atop military trucks or into rafts to flee rising floodwaters caused by a dam breach on the Dnieper River. The unnerving bark of dogs left behind further soured the mood of those ferried to safety. A woman in one raft clutched the head of her despondent daughter. A military truck stuck in swelling waters raised the panic level of those evacuating. Nobody knew just how high the waters would rise, or whether people would escape alive. The scramble to leave one vulnerable neighborhood Tuesday testified to the latest human chaos caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces federal charges over marijuana use, gun possession
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is now facing federal charges that she used marijuana while also possessing a gun. Doing so is illegal under U.S. law. Deja Taylor is also accused of lying about her marijuana use on a federal background check form when she bought the 9 mm handgun. While marijuana use was recently legalized in Virginia, it remains illegal under federal law. The new charges are in addition to the counts of child neglect and reckless firearm storage that Taylor faces on the state level. In January, her son shot and seriously wounded first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner in the city of Newport News.
Recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, US agency says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety regulators are urging consumers to stop using baby pillows that have been linked to 10 infant deaths but are still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, despite being recalled two years ago. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer legally for sale but it has found thousands of them on Facebook Marketplace since the 2021 recall began. The agency wrote to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent Meta Platforms, on Tuesday saying it had made repeated requests to have recalled items taken down from Marketplace. The company that Marketplace posts featuring recalled products are removed when identified.
Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending right elbow surgery
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, cutting short his first season with the AL West-leading Rangers after the oft-injured pitcher signed a $185 million, five-year contract. General manager Chris Young says the decision came after the latest MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched since April 28 against the New York Yankees, when he exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. DeGrom spent his first nine seasons with the Mets. Injuries limited him to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts during his last two years in New York.
