A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn't plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.
Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed 'threat' amid labor dispute
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for Tesla have asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post. The controversy arose during United Auto Workers’ organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California. In March, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a National Labor Relations Board order that the tweet be deleted. Tesla lawyers are raising free speech issues in their appeal. They also want to reverse an order that a fired worker be rehired. Tesla says the worker was lawfully fired for lying in a company investigation.
How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal
NEW YORK (AP) — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths.
Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in cornfield
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing four passengers in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 103 years in prison. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Judge JaPaul Harris on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, to consecutive sentences for the killings. Suggs was convicted in April of four counts of second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths. He testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him. Prosecutors say his motive was unclear.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off. The company is recalling certain Jeep Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire. The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.
Saddleback Church appealing its ouster from the Southern Baptists on issue of women pastors
The Southern Baptist Convention says that Saddleback Church is appealing its ouster from the denomination for having women pastors on staff. The Executive Committee of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination had voted to expel the church earlier this year. But the Southern California megachurch is exercising its right to appeal to the full annual meeting of the convention next month in New Orleans. Southern Baptists’ statement of faith says the office of pastor is limited to men. Saddleback is one of the nation’s largest churches, averaging about 28,000 per week in multiple campuses. Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Kenutcky, is also appealing its dismissal for having a woman pastor.
Lidia Bastianich honors immigrants and their food in PBS special 'Lidia Celebrates America'
NEW YORK (AP) — In her new PBS special, Lidia Bastianich samples the foods of the world without ever leaving the U.S. The Emmy-award winning TV host, author and restaurateur explores the immigrant experience through food in “Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us.” It airs May 30 on PBS and will also stream starting that day on PBS.org and the PBS app. Bastianich visits a Bhutan refugee who has built a new life in Ohio, and Cuban immigrants feeding people in Kentucky. She meets with Indian Americans creating businesses in California. And in Texas she introduces Afghan refugees helping new arrivals, and a second-generation Vietnamese American who has multiple restaurants.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at home plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before hammering a 114.9 mph scorcher off Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson. The Blue Jays broadcast crew noticed Judge peeking into his own dugout before his homer and speculated that he was looking for some kind of signal.
Recalled Gerber baby formula was sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
NEW YORK (AP) — A Gerber infant formula was recalled earlier this year over potential contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections in infants. However, the recalled product was distributed to retail stores across eight states beyond the start of the recall, cooperative food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers said in an announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration this week. The recall, which was initiated by the Perrigo Company in March, impacted Gerber Good Start formula manufactured between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 at Perrigo's Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.