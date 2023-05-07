Japan leader expresses sympathy for Korean colonial victims
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s prime minister has expressed sympathy for the suffering of Korean forced laborers during Japan’s colonial rule. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the comments during a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following second summit in less than two months. The leaders on Sunday renewed resolve to overcome historical grievances and strengthen cooperation in the face of shared challenges such as North Korea’s nuclear program. Yoon has faced domestic criticism that he had preemptively made concessions to Tokyo without getting corresponding steps in return. Kishida’s statement, which avoided a new, direct apology over the colonization but still sympathized with the Korean victims, suggests he felt pressure to say something for improved ties with Yoon.
Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived at his father's coronation alone and he left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, in the pomp-filled ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The isolation was likely the result of quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member. It didn't help that he alienated himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, “Spare.” Buckingham Palace had said Harry wouldn't participate in the ceremony.
AP PHOTOS: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation
LONDON (AP) — What does one wear to a coronation? For senior royals like Queen Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales, the theme was pale, subdued dresses to let their regal robes and glittering jewelry do the talking. Camilla, who was crowned alongside King Charles III on Saturday, wore an embroidered silk gown in ivory, silver and gold tones, with a short train. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her cobalt blue Royal Victorian Order mantle. She didn’t wear a tiara, instead opting for a large silver and crystal headpiece. Her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and dress. Many of the guests including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden opted for eye-catching pastel outfits.
Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Slaton, from Royse City, could face an expulsion vote by the full House as early as Tuesday. Slaton has declined to comment on the allegations, and did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press Saturday afternoon, but his attorney called the claims “outrageous” and “false” last month. The House General Investigative Committee’s report says the intern was Slaton’s subordinate, and that Slaton provided her with alcohol and then had inappropriate sexual conduct with her. Expelling a state representative would require a two-thirds vote from the full House.
Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years has apologized for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. Elizabeth Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, said in an apology posted this week on her website that she claimed an identity as a woman of Mohawk and Mi’kmaq descent. Hoover has been facing pressure to resign her position since last year when she first acknowledged she had never confirmed her Indigenous roots but had benefited from programs and funding meant for Native scholars.
12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey's Hatay province
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say that 12 people have been killed and 31 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey's Hatay province. The state-run Anadolu news agency reported late Saturday that a truck crossed into opposite lanes after the driver lost control. The truck collided with nine cars and two minibuses. Many of the vehicles were parked by the roadside near a gas station as friends and relatives said goodbye to men leaving to carry out mandatory military service. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that fires broke out on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway. The minister tweeted that 22 ambulances and three medical rescue teams were sent to the scene in Topbogazli.
Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounds 5
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting at a party near a college campus in Northern California. Officials say officers responding around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico. The five surviving victims all have non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The police chief says officers had been called to the same address about 30 minutes earlier and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm. That suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away near California State University, Chico.
Feeling is believing: Inside the abbey for king's coronation
LONDON (AP) — An Associated Press reporter attended the coronation of King Charles III — although she didn't see much. Neither did many of the 2,300 or so other guests inside Westminster Abbey. But still she says those present in the medieval church heard and felt the ceremony in a way that just wasn’t possible for those watching on television. It was in the moment the choir, organ and orchestra blasted out Handel’s coronation anthem so boldly that it startled even those who knew it was coming. And it was in the gusto with which the congregation shouted “God save the king!” after Charles was crowned.
Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fire officials say six people were hurt when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado, and two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Aurora Fire Rescue said there were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred Saturday morning at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport. Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort for training when the collapse happened. An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.
Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title
LONDON (AP) — Now that she has been crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III’s wife is officially known as Queen Camilla. While it sounds more official than “queen consort,” the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal. Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign’s powers, and dropping the “consort” part of the title does not change that. Nonetheless, the change marks a milestone in Camilla’s decadeslong road to rehabilitating her image from someone once reviled as the other woman. The question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king has long been a subject of contention. Last month, Buckingham Palace’s official coronation invitations referred to her as “Queen Camilla” for the first time.
