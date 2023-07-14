Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night. The next drawing is Saturday. If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $441.9 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $875 million over time. The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing would be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19. That top prize was nearly $253 million.
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
SRIHARIKOTA, India (AP) — An Indian spacecraft is blazing its way to the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, took off Friday from a launch pad in southern India, along with an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The spacecraft is set to embark on a monthlong journey before landing on the moon’s surface later in August. A successful landing will make India the fourth country — after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat. India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s south pole ended in failure in 2019.
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Lisa Marie Presley died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago. The details were revealed in an autopsy report released by coroner's officials on Thursday. Presley's death was ruled as being from natural causes. The singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12. Paramedics had responded to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. Presley was buried at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it's still considered safe
The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts. Scientists said that as long as people don't exceed recommended levels, they shouldn't worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods. Aspartame joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
Italians outraged after judge clears man of groping teen because contact was under 10 seconds
ROME (AP) — Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted “around five/10 seconds.” Court documents say the man slipped his hands beneath her underpants as she was pulling up her trousers while walking up the stairs at a Rome high school. Despite his admission of groping the young woman, a court in Rome ruled last week that the groping was ’just a few seconds” and wasn’t sexual, and that it was so brief that his argument that it was a joke was convincing even if “inopportune.” The verdict has spawned videos of people groping their own chests as chronometers count down 10 seconds.
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand. The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for several years now. And as frustrated fans continue to face store shelves missing the Huy Fong name, third-party resellers are punching up prices. In many places, the bottles are simply sold out — giving leverage to those listing the now-rare product on Amazon, eBay and more. Some experts say that the Huy Fong shortage is partially a consequence of climate change, others note it could reflect potential issues with suppliers.
China executes kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing 1
BEIJING (AP) — A court in central China says a Chinese kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing one, has been executed. A notice posted outside the No. 1 Intermediate Court in the Henan province city of Jiaozuo on Friday said Wang Yun's sentence had been carried out the day before. Wang, 40, was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in porridge served to children at Mengmeng Pre-school Education on March 27, 2019, following an argument with a colleague identified only by the surname Sun over her approach to "student management." It said revenge was her primary motivation and that Wang, a high-school dropout, had previously sought to poison her husband with the same substance bought online two years previously.
Cillian Murphy, playing Oppenheimer, finally gets to lead a Christopher Nolan film
The day Christopher Nolan called Cillian Murphy about his new film, “Oppenheimer,” Murphy hung up the phone in disbelief. The Irish actor has been a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades. But he had always been a supporting player. This time Nolan wanted him to be the titular character, the iconic, charismatic, controversial theoretical physicist who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. “Oppenheimer” opens in theaters on July 21 and features a starry cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. Much of it remains shrouded in secrecy until then.
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is suing a Florida woman, saying she lied when she accused him of human trafficking. The widely followed former kickboxer and his brother are suing the woman in Palm Beach County where she lives. They say she made false statements to Romanian officials, leading to their arrest in that country. They say she made the accusations after an attempt to defraud them failed. Romanian officials arrested the Tates in December, charging them with human trafficking and rape. Investigators say they forced seven women into pornography. They have denied the charges. They are seeking $5 million in the lawsuit.
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations 'exploded' his career
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has fought back tears and dabbed his eyes with a tissue as he told jurors in a London court how sexual misconduct allegations six years ago had destroyed his career. In emotional testimony Thursday, Spacey denied sexually assaulting three men and chalked up crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as having been a “clumsy pass.” The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #metoo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.
