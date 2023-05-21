Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years.
Brazil's president, players support Vinícius Júnior, criticize racism in Spanish league
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has joined soccer clubs and players in coming out to support star striker Vinícius Júnior after he once more faced racist abuse in a Spanish league match. The latest incident took place in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, where dozens of Valencia fans were filmed making monkey chants toward the Black player. Lula has told a news conference in Japan on the sidelines of a G7 meeting that he hopes FIFA, the Spanish League and other soccer bodies “take measures so we don’t allow racism and fascism to take over” in the sport.
Using 'he/him,' 'she/her' in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college
NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
Mexico prosecutors withdraw case against woman sentenced to prison for killing man raping her
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they are dropping a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. In a press release Saturday night, the state Prosecutor's Office said it had examined the case, taking into consideration that Ruiz is part of a vulnerable group. The office says it determined that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and acted in self defense.
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
BEIJING (AP) — China has stepped up a feud with Washington over security by telling users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. The country's cyberspace agency says Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that threaten China’s information infrastructure and affect national security. The United States, Europe and Japan are reducing Chinese access to chipmaking and other technology they say might be used in weapons. President Xi Jinping’s government has criticized the curbs and warned of unspecified consequences but appears to be struggling with how to retaliate without hurting China’s smartphone producers and other industries and efforts to develop processor chips.
Angry fans crash through gate at El Salvador soccer match in stampede that kills 12, injures dozens
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that killed 12 people and injured dozens. The stampede happened Saturday night during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. One fan said that “the game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands." He said people got angry, adding: "We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Friday claims U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's prior statements have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body. Disney's lawsuit alleges the Republican governor and his appointees violated the company’s right to free speech, as well as the contracts clause, by taking over the special governing district that previously had been controlled by Disney supporters. Walker was nominated to the federal bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.
Lawyer who quit Trump legal team cites disagreements with Trump adviser as basis for departure
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who quit Donald Trump’s legal team this past week is attributing his decision to strategy disagreements with a close adviser to the former president. Timothy Parlatore, who had been a key lawyer for Trump in a Justice Department special counsel investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate, told CNN in an interview on Saturday that there were “certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be.” In a statement responding to Parlatore’s comments, a Trump spokesman said Parlatore's "statements regarding current members of the legal team are unfounded and categorically false.”
Martina Navratilova says she's doing 'OK' after being diagnosed with cancer
ROME (AP) — Martina Navratilova is doing “OK” after being diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame was honored with an award at the Italian Open. She says she has “gone through a very difficult year but now I’m OK.” The 66-year-old Navratilova said in January that her prognosis was good and that she was going to start treatment that month. She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer. Early stage breast cancer was discovered then too.
