Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France, cites issue with third-party provider
NEW YORK (AP) — Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in France on Tuesday. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. Ticketmaster maintained that tickets to the France shows are still available and that the provider was “working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.” Tuesday’s chaos arrives after the spectacular breakdown seen last November during Ticketmaster’s sale of “Eras” tour tickets in the U.S. — when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s stadium tour and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.
Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from her 11-year prison sentence for Theranos scam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes apparently has been behaving well enough so far during her more than 11-year prison sentence for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax to be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons is currently projecting that the 39-year-old Holmes will be released from a Bryan, Texas prison on December 29, 2032. That would be 115 months, or slightly more than 9 1/2 years, after she began her prison sentence of 11 years and three months after her conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.
Pickleball comes to Fenway Park as growing sport reaches the big leagues
BOSTON (AP) — The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues. Courts for the tennis/badminton/ping pong hybrid were being laid out in Fenway Park in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield of the Red Sox historic home. The Pickle4 Ballpark Series running from Wednesday to Sunday will include an exhibition with top-ranked players from the Professional Pickleball Association Tour. But amateurs of all levels can also reserve time on one of a dozen courts. The San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park is on deck for the next pickleball event.
Pendants made from giant sloths suggest earlier arrival of people in the Americas
New research suggests humans lived in South America at the same time as now extinct giant sloths, bolstering evidence that people arrived in the Americas earlier than previously thought. Scientists analyzed pendants made of bony material from the sloths and concluded they were the work of deliberate craftsmanship. Dating of the ornaments and sediment at the Brazil site point to an age of 25,000 to 27,000 years. That’s several thousand years before some earlier theories suggested the first people arrived in the Americas over a land bridge from Asia. The research was published Wednesday in a British journal.
Mikala Jones, Hawaii surfer known for filming inside waves, dies in surfing accident
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. Mikala Jones was 44. His father Dr. John Jones, a Honolulu dentist, says Jones had gone out Sunday morning during a trip to the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Sumatra when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery. The femoral artery is a large blood vessel in the thigh that delivers blood to lower limbs. Jones’ Instagram account shows images of waves curling around him from above while he crouches on his board with a sunset or sunrise visible in the distance.
Saints' Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor in man's beating at Las Vegas club
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons have pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in a beating that left a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub more than a year ago. Kamara, Lammons and two other men faced felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston. The altercation came a day before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara played in the Pro Bowl and was arrested afterward. Attorneys for Kamara and Lammons on Tuesday pleaded no contest on their behalf to breach of peace. Each player was sentenced to community service and agreed to pay medical costs to Greene.
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who became paralyzed after a run-in with police is getting a $20 million settlement in a deal announced Tuesday. The settlement is among the largest of its kind in California history. Gregory Gross of Yuba City is an Army veteran who was arrested for driving drunk and causing a slow-speed collision in 2020. Police officers slammed him to the ground, breaking his neck and leaving him paralyzed. Attorneys released video showing officers dismissing Gross when he repeatedly said he couldn't feel his legs and couldn't breathe. The settlement will also lead to some police reforms in Yuba City.
Oak trusses raised to roof of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral as crowds watch along the Seine
PARIS (AP) — A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged Paris monument and bring it back to life by December 2024. With trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons, the delicate operation drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and its banks Tuesday. Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, appointed by the French president to oversee Notre Dame’s reconstruction, says even the Olympics next year won’t stop work on the cathedral. Transport Minister Clement Beaune said the sight of seeing huge trusses placed on the cathedral was a “magic moment” for Parisians.
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed. Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.
Jewelry, ornate pottery show 3,000-year-old Cypriot city was a key trading hub, scientist says
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An archaeologist says new discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age. Professor Peter M. Fischer from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, says the city along Cyprus' southern coast flourished for several centuries until 1,150 B.C. because of its trade in the most sought-after product at that time -– plentiful copper mined from the Troodos mountain range. Fischer says Cypriot pottery was among the most popular at the time, reaching as far as modern-day Spain, Iraq, Turkey and Sudan.
