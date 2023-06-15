Let it bee: The women on a mission to save Mexico City's bees
MEXICO CITY (AP) — They call themselves Abeja Negra SOS — a group of mostly women working hive by hive to relocate bees that would be exterminated if they remained in Mexico’s crowded capital city. It began in 2018 when Adriana Velíz was working as a veterinarian for the city government. She noticed that when city authorities received calls about beehives, the automatic response was to exterminate the hives. She and other colleagues began looking for an alternative to save the bees. The insects play a crucial role in food production around the world by pollinating plants and their numbers have been dropping. Over the past five years, the group has relocated around 510 hives, with an average size of around 80,000 bees.
Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo as beer backlash continues
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in Bud Light's months-long sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light's U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile arrests of two Black men in 2018 at a Philadelphia location. Jurors in Camden found that race was a determinative factor in the company’s firing of Shannon Phillips and awarded her $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. Her attorney said the company was looking for a “sacrificial lamb” to calm the outrage. Starbucks declined comment.
New airline planes will be required to have secondary barriers to the cockpit to protect pilots
It will be harder to break into the cockpit on new airline planes. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a final rule Wednesday that will require commercial planes built after mid-2025 to have secondary barriers for extra security when the main cockpit door is open. Pilot groups have been lobbying for the change. Officials call the rule an important step to give pilots more protection. In 2018, Congress ordered the FAA to require secondary barriers, but the agency didn't issue a proposal until last year.
Arizona woman alleges sexual assault by Trevor Bauer; he denies allegation and countersues
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman has sued former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer, accusing him of sexual assault. She alleges that Bauer held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020. He was never arrested or charged. The accusations are in a lawsuit updated this week in Maricopa County Superior Court. The woman first sued Bauer in December, and he countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and extortion. Bauer now plays in Japan after the end of his suspension from Major League Baseball.
Theranos founder objects to $250 monthly restitution sought by US due to limited financial resources
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes and her former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, to pay $452 million in restitution to victims last month. Federal prosecutors argue that Holmes should be required to pay at least $250 each month — or 10 percent of her earnings, whichever is greater — in criminal monetary penalties upon supervised released. But Holmes’ lawyers pushed back on the proposed requirement.
Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts. Kyrgios' comments in interviews for the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Break Point” have been widely published in Australia. Kyrgios says he went to a hospital in London to “figure out my problems” four years ago and he says he "was genuinely contemplating suicide." Kyrgios has previously discussed his mental health struggles on social media and in interviews and has said he's doing better after seeking help. He lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic and has been largely sidelined by injuries since.
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”
Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has scored an extra-time penalty to seal a thrilling 4-2 victory for Croatia over the Netherlands and a place in the Nations League final. Thousands of ecstatic red-and-white clad Croatia fans chanted “Luka! Luka! Luka!” after the 37-year-old sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 116th minute on Wednesday. Substitute Bruno Petković also scored in extra-time as staunch Dutch resistance finally crumbled. Another substitute, Netherlands forward Noa Lang, had forced the game into extra time with a volleyed equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.
MGM says it did nothing wrong as 'fraudster' gambled online
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. MGM says Sam Antar is a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized friends, relatives and strangers, calling the lawsuit “his latest scheme.” MGM, which owns Atlantic City's Borgata casino, wants a federal judge to dismiss Antar’s lawsuit and refer the mater to arbitration, which it says is required by the terms of service to which he agreed when he opened an online gambling account. The company also denies it violated any New Jersey laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.