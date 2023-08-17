Brazilian hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into the voting system ahead of 2022 vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian hacker claims then-President Jair Bolsonaro asked him to hack the country’s electronic voting system to expose its alleged weaknesses ahead of the 2022 presidential election. Walter Delgatti Neto did not provide any evidence for his claim to the parliamentary commission of inquiry Thursday. But his testimony adds further pressure on the former far-right leader. Bolsonaro is being investigated for his role in the January riots in the capital city of Brasilia and has been barred from running for office until 2030. Police also alleged earlier this month that Bolsonaro received cash from the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office.
New Jersey shutters 27 Boston Market restaurants over unpaid wages, related worker issues
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey. That comes after an investigation sparked by worker complaints found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 employees. The department issued a stop-work order Tuesday against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Boston Market’s corporate office in Golden, Colorado, on Thursday. There are 31 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey and 310 nationwide, according to its website.
Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston found not guilty of concealing his father's child sex crimes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has been ruled not guilty of an Australian charge of concealing his father’s child sex crimes. Houston was the church’s senior global pastor when police charged him two years ago with concealing a serious indictable offense. He resigned from his church roles months later. A Sydney magistrate ruled Thursday that Houston was reasonable to believe the victim didn't want Frank Houston’s offenses reported to police. The victim had testified that he never told Houston not to report the abuse, and he said outside court that the verdict blamed him for the church’s failure to report the elder Houston to police. Brian Houston expressed his sadness and said the extent of his father's crimes will never be known.
Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall after fire reports. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall following reports of nearly two dozen fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday. The recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers sold under five brand names: Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. These products, all manufactured by the Zhuhai, China-based Gree Electric Appliances, were sold from 2011 to 2014 at major retailers nationwide. According to the CPSC, the now-recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire. Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage from the recalled products. Consumers are instructed to unplug and immediately stop using the dehumidifiers — and contact Gree for a refund.
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia's capital and other cities
A strong earthquake has shaken Colombia’s capital and other major cities. It was followed quickly by a strong aftershock. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quakes around midday Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the initial quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, The epicenters of both quakes were around a 100 miles ( 160 kilometers) southeast of the Bogota, according to USGS. People in the city of 11 million felt buildings and floors rumble in the midday quake, with many residents leaving their homes. Videos on social media showed furniture shaking and chandeliers swinging.
Small plane crashes on a Malaysian highway, killing all 8 people on board and 2 on the ground
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A small aircraft has lost control and crashed on a highway in Malaysia’s central Selangor state, killing all eight people on board and two on the ground. Selangor's police chief says the six passengers and two crew members on the private chartered plane perished in the crash. He says the drivers of a motorcycle and a car that were hit when the plane smashed into the highway also died. The transport minister says the plane left the northern resort island of Langkawi and had obtained approval to land at Subang airport. Just minutes before landing, it veered off its flight path and plunged to the ground in Shah Alam district.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing during traffic dispute
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute. A judge on Thursday acquitted Mixon of the misdemeanor charge after a four-day bench trial in Hamilton County. A woman accused the 27-year-old of pointing a gun at her as their cars were stopped next to each other at a traffic light. Mixon’s attorneys argued it couldn’t be proven that he ever had a gun in the car.
Kansas City Superfan 'ChiefsAholic' charged with stealing almost $700,000 in bank heists
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” and familiar for attending games dressed as a wolf in the NFL team’s gear has been indicted by a federal grand jury that accuses him of armed robbery and money laundering in a string of bank heists across four states. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Xaviar Babudar robbed six banks and laundered the proceeds at casinos and sportsbooks. The 19-count indictment handed down Wednesday replaces and supplements a criminal complaint filed against Babudar in May. Babudar's attorney says he is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari is seeking financial support from the pop superstar in his divorce filing. The Los Angeles County court document filed late Wednesday says the couple separated nearly three weeks ago. Spears married Asghari at her Southern California home in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez and Madonna. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for well over a decade. Spears met and began dating Asghari in 2016. It was the third marriage for the 41-year-old singer.
Renowned British talk show host Michael Parkinson dies at age 88
LONDON (AP) — Michael Parkinson, a renowned broadcaster widely considered Britain’s talk show king, has died at age 88. His family said in a statement on Thursday that Parkinson died “peacefully at home last night” after a brief illness. Parkinson’s career included interviews with celebrities such as Muhammed Ali, David Bowie and John Lennon. His talk show, which was called “Parkinson,” first aired on the BBC in June 1971 and enjoyed a successful run until 1982. In 1998, the show was revived on the BBC and proved an instant hit. It then switched to commercial rival ITV in 2004 and ran until 2007. Parkinson, who was commonly known as Parky, was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2008.
