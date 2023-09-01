Man who escaped Oregon mental health hospital while shackled found stuck in muddy pond
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man charged with attempted murder who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Oregon while fully shackled was arrested after he was found floundering in a muddy pond. Christopher Pray was found on Friday buried up to the armpits in the pond in Portland. Fire and rescue personnel extricated the man using ropes and he was taken to the hospital. Police say he gave a false name but a hospital employee recognized Pray and police were called. The Oregon State Police are investigating how Pray managed to escape on Wednesday as he was being taken to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem. A message left with his lawyer seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.
Vandalism damages monument to frontiersman 'Kit' Carson, who led campaigns against Native Americans
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s capital city are investigating the partial destruction of a public monument to 19th century frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson. The U.S. soldier had a leading role in the death of hundreds of Native Americans during the settlement of the American West. The monument to Carson has been encircled by a plywood barrier for its own protection since 2020 when Santa Fe was swept by the movement to remove depictions of historical figures who mistreated Native Americans. The monument’s upper spire was toppled Thursday evening. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber described the damage to the monument as a “cowardly act.”
ACC becomes latest super conference, expanding cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
The Atlantic Coast Conference has voted to add Stanford, California and SMU next year. The move provides a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creates a fourth super conference in major college sports. The additions make the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership and footprint westward. Starting in August 2024, the ACC will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports. The Pac-12 will be left with just two members, Oregon State and Washington State.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouthwatering ads can cross the line into deception, and that’s leading to a growing number of lawsuits. Burger King is the latest company in the crosshairs. In August, a federal judge in Florida refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit that claims Burger King’s ads overstate the amount of meat in its Whopper burger and other sandwiches. But Burger King is far from the only one. Perkins Coie, a law firm that tracks class action suits, said 214 were filed against food and beverage companies last year.
New York police will use drones to monitor backyard parties this weekend, spurring privacy concerns
NEW YORK (AP) — Those attending outdoor parties or barbecues in New York City this weekend may find an uninvited guest looming over their festivities: a police drone. The New York City police department plans to pilot the unmanned aircrafts over large gatherings in an effort to enhance security over Labor Day weekend. Assistant NYPD Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said the drones will be used to check in on complaints about a “large crowd, a large party in a backyard." The move drew immediate complaints from privacy advocates, who say the city must establish clear rules around drone surveillance.
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
A federal judge has struck down a Texas law requiring age verification and health warnings to view pornographic websites and blocked the state attorney general’s office from enforcing it. U.S. District Judge David Ezra on Thursday agreed with claims that the bill signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June violates free speech rights and is overbroad and vague. The state attorney general’s office, which is defending the law, immediately filed notice of appeal to the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Similar laws have passed in Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Louisiana. The Utah law has been upheld and a lawsuit challenging the Louisiana law is pending.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
DENVER (AP) — The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid. Exposed to several feet of snow, chills below zero and with no food found at their camp, Christine Vance, Rebecca Vance and her son likely died of malnutrition and hypothermia. Authorities haven’t released the boy’s name. Those reports contained another chilling detail that brought stepsister Trevala Jara to tears: The 14-year-old boy’s body was found with Jara’s favorite, blessed rosary that she gave the group before they left.
Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling over $10,000 in endangered sea cucumbers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife traffickers have pleaded guilty in federal court in California to illegally importing endangered sea cucumbers from Mexico. Zunyu Zhao and Xionwei Xiao were charged with conspiracy and illegal importation of brown sea cucumbers from 2017 to 2019. They could get up to 25 years in prison. Attorneys for Zhao and Xiao did not respond to requests for comment. They were stopped at a border crossing in Calexico. Prosecutors haven’t said where in the ocean the sea cucumbers were obtained. Sea cucumbers are prized in China for food and medicine and as a reputed aphrodisiac.
Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline
ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s long-ago possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline. The 156-year-old Trinidad was found in July in about 270 feet of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, by maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck using side-scan sonar. The 140-foot-long schooner was carrying coal bound for Milwaukee when it sank on May 13, 1881, after passing through the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal. Its captain and eight crew members survived. A news release announcing the find says the Trinidad “is among the best-preserved shipwrecks in Wisconsin waters."
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators say more than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled due to a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada. According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seats on the highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal. TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches. Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.
