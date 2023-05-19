Video shows driver fleeing Iowa police with officer on hood, roof of car
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Harrowing video of a driver fleeing from Iowa police with an officer on his hood and roof has emerged as the motorist was sentenced this month to up to five years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Dennis James Guider Jr. was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle, a felony. Video shows the officer approaching Guider on March 5, 2021. Guider is from the Chicago area and had an outstanding arrest warrant in an Illinois forgery case. His attorney argued that as a Black man Guider was fearful of a white officer, noting the murder of George Floyd less than a year earlier.
NASA picks Bezos' Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos' rocket company has won a NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon, two years after losing out to SpaceX. Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to develop a lunar lander. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029, following a pair of crew landings by Elon Musk's SpaceX. NASA wants different landing options as it seeks to return astronauts to the moon decades after the Apollo program. The Artemis program kicked off with a successful test flight late last year, with an empty Orion capsule going into lunar orbit before returning home.
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who held steak knife
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police shocked a 95-year-old woman with a stun gun as she approached them using a walker and carrying a steak knife in an Australian nursing home, sending her to the hospital in critical condition after her head hit the floor. The extraordinary police takedown of Clare Nowland, who has dementia, has prompted a high-level police internal investigation. Two police officers went to Yallambee Lodge, a nursing home in the town of Cooma that specializes in residents with higher care needs including dementia, after staff reported that Nowland had taken a serrated steak knife from the kitchen. A police official declined to say whether he thought the officers had used excessive force.
Michigan boy who used slingshot to save sister says he 'was just lucky'
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager who is credited with using an uncommon weapon to save his sister from an abduction says he was “freaking out” when he reached for his slingshot. Thirteen-year-old Owen Burns says he opened a window at his home and fired a marble and a rock. Police say the 17-year-old assailant was hit in the head and chest. Owen's 8-year-old sister got away. It happened on May 10 in Alpena Township in northern Michigan. State police say they are amazed that Owen used a slingshot to rescue his sister. Owen says the attacker was a “big target” for his slingshot, not the usual small can. Owen modestly says, “I was just lucky.”
British climber scales Everest for 17th time, the most by a non-Sherpa guide
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A British mountain guide has returned to Nepal’s capital after scaling Mount Everest for a 17th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world’s highest mountain by a non-Sherpa guide. Kenton Cool first climbed Mount Everest in 2004 and has been doing it almost every year since then. Only Sherpa guides have scaled the mountain more times than Cool. A veteran Sherpa guide reached the peak this week for the 27th time. Cool was unable to climb Everest in 2014 because the season was canceled after 16 Sherpa guides were killed in an avalanche, and again in 2015 when an earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed 19 people. The 2020 climbing season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave Matthews Band has new album 'Walk Around the Moon' and perspective: 'Everything is kind of new'
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten studio albums done, the Dave Matthews Band finds itself in a good place, maybe even at a new beginning. Singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews says the seven members are "enjoying making music together.” The band releases the 12-track album “Walk Around the Moon” on Friday — the band’s first studio album since 2018 — and plans a summer amphitheater tour. “Walk Around the Moon” is a varied set, with the tracks veering from small and intimate to brassy and political, with a filthy groove propelling “Break Free,” the nostalgia-tinged “Monsters” and the band absolutely cooking with “The Only Thing.”
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
BALTIMORE (AP) — A top contender has been scratched from the Preakness 36 hours before the Triple Crown race. Brad Cox-trained First Mission was pulled from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians. That leaves the field at seven. First Mission was the second betting choice at 5-2 behind Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Mage. Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby. That included favorite Forte after state racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot.
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
WASHINGTON (AP) — Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles in multiple sizes and various scents. According to the CPSC, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported. Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.
Threatening 22 million people, Mexico's Popocatepetl is a very closely watched volcano
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano rumbled to life again this week, spewing out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions. Because it looms so close to the Mexico City region, the volcano's every sigh is closely monitored by dozens of scientists, sensors, cameras and a roomful of powerful equipment ready to sound warnings. The 17,797-foot mountain is known affectionately as “El Popo” and has been belching toxic fumes, ash and lumps of incandescent rock persistently for almost 30 years. The volcano is just 45 miles southeast of Mexico City, which has a population of 22 million people, but it stands much closer to the eastern fringes of the metropolis. A severe eruption could smother the city in clouds of choking ash.
Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month
NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas says it will begin selling its more than $1 billion worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers later this month. The company says proceeds from the sale will be donated to various anti-racism groups. The German sportswear brand said recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October 2022 following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.
