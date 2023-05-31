Movie Review: The giddy splendor of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Five years after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the Spider-verse is still expanding in thrilling ways. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the rare sequel that dazzles as much as the original did, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Just to look at, it’s something to behold. Colors drip, invert and splatter in a shimmering pop-art swirl. If “Into the Spider-Verse” reveled in the head-spinning collision of universes, “Across the Spider-Verse” throws plenty more into its multiverse blender. But despite all that's going on, this “Spider-Verse” is remarkably grounded as a coming-of-age tale that's both universal and totally exceptional.
Scripps National Spelling Bee finalists flex their knowledge quietly
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is down to 11 finalists, many of whom flash their knowledge onstage by asking questions even though they know the answers. At times spellers can identify roots so thoroughly that they show how the word is put together before they begin to spell. And sometimes they intentionally ask about roots that they don't believe are part of a word, because the “no” answer can be just as helpful. Scott Remer coaches six of this year's finalists and says it's important for spellers to ask any question that might be useful. The remaining spellers will compete Thursday night for a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign in Iowa on June 7
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his long-expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week. That adds another candidate to the growing GOP field and puts Pence in direct competition with his former boss, Donald Trump. Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement. Pence’s team hopes his message will resonate with the evangelical Christian voters who make up a substantial portion of Iowa’s Republican electorate.
Former 'Family Feud' contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife's slaying
QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” of first-degree murder and home invasion in the shooting death of his estranged wife in western Illinois. Forty-year-old Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty Wednesday in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick. An Adams County jury deliberated about four hours after Timothy Bliefnick did not testify, and the defense did not call any evidence. Bliefnick is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11. The body of 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school.
Kershaw disagrees with Dodgers' decision to reinstate gay 'nun' group for Pride Night award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw says he disagrees with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to welcome a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the team’s annual Pride Night. Kershaw told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that the team’s decision to honor the group after it rescinded its original invitation prompted him to approach the Dodgers about expediting the announcement that the team was bringing back Christian Faith and Family Day later this season. Kershaw announced via Twitter last Friday that Christian Faith and Family Day will be held July 30 when the Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The last time the Dodgers held it was 2019.
Priceless painting looted by Nazis during World War II returns to Poland from Japan
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland say that a priceless 16th century Italian painting that was looted by Nazi Germany during World War II has been found in Japan and returned. Culture Minister Piotr Glinski said Wednesday the baroque “Madonna with Child,” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, was on the Nazis' list of the 521 most valuable pieces of art among tens of thousands of others they looted from Poland between 1939-45. Identified by ministry experts at an auction in Tokyo in 2022, the painting was returned following negotiations. Poland is actively seeking to regain art looted during the war and there some 66,000 items on its list. So far, 600 artworks have been returned. The Turchi painting is the first artifact to be returned from Japan.
Kidnapping charge tossed out against ex-mayor in case of missing Mexican students
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president has confirmed that kidnapping charges have been dropped against the former mayor of a southern Mexico town where 43 students were abducted and disappeared in 2014. José Luis Abarca will remain in prison for other, earlier kidnappings. He had been considered one of the key figures in the infamous case. The students from a rural teachers’ college at Ayotzinapa had hijacked buses, a common method for students from poor schools to obtain transportation. They were in Iguala when municipal police were among the first authorities to stop the buses and take the students off.
At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Her IMDB page says she's a producer. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own.
Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity marks down investment
Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. That’s down from the nearly $20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October when the billionaire bought Twitter for $44 billion. It is unclear how Fidelity came up with its valuation figures, but as a public company it’s required to provide investors with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company, information about its finances can’t be verified.
Real-life ‘Fast and Furious’: Car sent flying over tow truck in Georgia, video shows
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — It looks like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster. A sedan drives up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck and rockets into the air on a Georgia highway. And the whole crash is caught on video by an officer’s body camera. Stunned motorists and police watched as the car collided with the tow truck and careens 120 feet down the roadway. The Georgia State Patrol says the spectacular wreck happened May 24 in Lowndes County. Authorities say the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Florida, was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries.
