DALLAS (AP) — Police video shows Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson being taken to the ground by officers and profanely berating them during an altercation at a rodeo last month. State police released the footage Monday, days after the former White House physician took to social media to defend his actions. The video shows Jackson approaching a group surrounding a 15-year-old girl who authorities say was having seizures. The Republican congressman later appears to have an argument with one of the people before the teenager is put on a stretcher. Shortly afterward, two officers wrestle Jackson to the ground. Jackson posted on social media last week that authorities prevented him from giving medical care “in a potentially life-threatening situation.”
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list. The move will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say they'll use testimony from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's “trusted inner circle” of former executives at his collapsed cryptocurrency empire against him at an October trial. Prosecutors make the assertion Monday in papers filed in Manhattan federal court. The 31-year-old California man who promoted himself as a crypto visionary before his businesses entered bankruptcy proceedings last fall is beginning his first full week in a U.S. jail after a judge said he appeared to break the law by trying to tamper with witnesses likely to testify against him. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he diverted investor money illegally.
NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush-money criminal case has rejected the former president’s demand to step aside. He denies defense claims that he’s biased against the Republican frontrunner because he’s given cash to Democrats and his daughter is a party consultant. New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan acknowledged in a ruling late Friday that he made small donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, including $15 to Trump’s rival Joe Biden, but that he is certain in his “ability to be fair and impartial.” Removing himself from the case would not be in the public interest, Merchan wrote. The six-page ruling echoed a state court ethics panel’s recent opinion that endorsed his continued involvement in the Trump case.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Students in Louisville’s public school district will return to class as part of a staggered reopening. The return on Friday comes as administrators reboot a new busing system that melted down on the first day of school. The superintendent says Monday that schools will reopen Friday for elementary and middle school students. He says high school students will return next Monday. That means students in Jefferson County Public Schools will miss more than a week of school since the disastrous opening day last Wednesday, when some students didn’t get picked up in the morning or came home hours late — with some arriving after dark.
MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small newspaper and a police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. Marion police confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record in the Friday raid. The police searches were apparently prompted by a complaint from a local restaurant owner who accused the newspaper of invading her privacy after it obtained copies of her driving record. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer maintains the newspaper’s aggressive coverage of local politics and the police chief’s record is the main reason for the raids.
CHICAGO (AP) — Three former Northwestern baseball staffers filed a lawsuit against the university alleging their contracts were discontinued as retaliation for reporting misconduct in the program. Northwestern now faces more than a dozen lawsuits for hazing, racism and bullying in its athletics program. The complaint alleges Foster created a toxic environment rife with bullying and derogatory abuse, including racist and sexist remarks. Foster was fired July 13 amid allegations of verbally abusive behavior, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal.
MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has made her third visit to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage. Tracy last visited Gershkovich in early July. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel says Monday: “Ambassador Tracy said that Evan appears in good health and remains strong, despite his very challenging circumstances. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Evan and his family. And we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s attorneys are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel has intensified the tax investigation into the president’s son. As House Republicans continue their own investigations, Hunter Biden’s attorney argued in court documents late Sunday that an agreement sparing him prosecution on a felony gun charge still is in place even though the plea agreement on misdemeanor tax offenses largely unraveled during a court appearance last month. It’s unclear whether prosecutors agree that the gun agreement remains valid. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered them to respond by Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the "Black Godfather" of entertainment and beyond has died at 92. He broke in as a manager in the 1950s, with such clients as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John and “Mission: Impossible” composer Lalo Schifrin. He also started such labels as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers and the S.O.S Band, and helped advance the careers of Michael Jackson and other stars. His death was announced Monday by his family.
