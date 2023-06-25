Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis
LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. A spokesperson says the 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The spokesperson says the surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good. She was released from a hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home. Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, set to be released Monday.
A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of fatally shooting her West Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico. Phoebe Copas remained jailed Sunday in El Paso, Texas, after being charged with murder last week in the death of 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia. According to an arrest affidavit, Copas shot Piedra in the head after she saw signs that read “Juarez, Mexico” on her ride and thought she was being kidnapped. Police say their investigation shows no kidnapping was taking place. Court and jail records did not list an attorney for Copas.
Two people died and 12 were hurt in a shooting at a street party that was promoted on social media
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media. State police say the shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit. MLive.com reports that police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting. WNEM-TV reports that three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting. No arrests were made.
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. The probe comes after the administration received complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park. The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed with a software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But two Explorer owners complained their vehicles behaved erratically following the repair.
Regulators say no sign of threat from hazardous railroad cargo that plunged into Yellowstone River
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — State and federal officials say preliminary testing of water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway don't indicate any threat to the public. Seven cars plunged into the rushing river on Saturday near the town of Columbus after the bridge gave way. They remained there Sunday. State regulators say preliminary testing doesn't show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts in the water. Meanwhile, the federal Environmental Protection Agency says no toxic gases have been detected downwind of the derailment.
Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports resume after being halted by air traffic control woes
WASHNGTON (AP) — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports have restarted after repairs to a communications system were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility. While the repairs were underway, departures from National and Dulles international airports were subjected to a ground stop, the FAA said.
NYC gets $25M for e-bike charging stations, seeking to prevent deadly battery fires
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is receiving $25 million in emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to establish scores of new e-bike charging stations across the city. Mayor Eric Adams announced the funding Sunday. He said he hopes the stations will provide a safer way for delivery workers to recharge lithium batteries used to power their bicycles. The announcement comes after a lithium ion battery caught fire last week at an e-bike shop in Manhattan’s Chinatown and send fire and thick smoke to apartments above the shop, killing four people. New York City has seen over 100 fires and 13 deaths this year linked to e-bikes.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' slings back into box office top spot while 'The Flash' drops
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. The Spidey animated sequel -- starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. “Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental,” which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar’s worst three-day opening last week.
Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers have found human remains in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the body discovered Saturday near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week. Additional details were not immediately available. Sands is an avid hiker and mountaineer. He was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. The 65-year-old British-born actor is best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View."
Far-right parties make comeback in Greek election as conservatives sweep back to power
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Far-right parties have made a comeback in Greek parliamentary elections, including the Spartans party backed by a jailed former lawmaker from an organization linked to violent street attacks against migrants and left-wing activists. Support for the far-right had surged over the previous decade during a major financial crisis but waned in recent years. With 4.7% of the popular vote, the Spartans are set to win 13 seats in the 300-member parliament. The center-right New Democracy party won a landslide victory in Sunday’s election, handing conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a second term as prime minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.