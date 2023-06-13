Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake. The incident last Friday has prompted a government investigation into the hospital. The woman’s son, Gilberto Barbera, says relatives left the coffin behind and rushed Bella Montoya back to the hospital in the central city of Babahoyo. Barbera says the incident gave everyone a fright. He also says that his mother’s condition remains serious. Ecuador’s Health Ministry says it’s investigating doctors involved in her case at the Martín Icaza Hospital. The ministry says a technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The autopsy report of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie concluded she died from complications of childbirth. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was found dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of 'The Road' and 'No Country for Old Men,' dies at 89
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of novels that included “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” has died. Cormac McCarthy was 89. His publisher said he died Tuesday of natural causes. McCarthy won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2007 for “The Road,” which told of the journey of a father and son who roam a ravaged landscape. His first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” came out in the 1965. He did not achieve widespread mainstream attention until his sixth, “All the Pretty Horses.” It won a 1992 National Book Critics Circle Award. His 2005 “No Country for Old Men” was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2007. He was known for being reclusive and rarely gave interviews.
Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host. After his April firing, Carlson kicked off a “Tucker on Twitter” series. Two episodes have aired so far. Fox has demanded Carlson stop posting videos to Twitter, The New York Times also reported Monday — as the network’s lawyers accuse Carlson of violating his contract, which runs until early 2025 and restricts his ability to appear on other media outlets. Carlson’s lawyers have said the network breached the contract first. A spokesperson for Fox and attorneys representing Carlson did not immediately return requests for comments Tuesday.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor facing additional charges in Canada
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police have issued warrants for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who is facing nine charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and removing a child from Canada under the age of 16. Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service say the investigation has spanned several years with one of the offences dating back to 2005. The actor has been in jail in Las Vegas since his arrest in January in southern Nevada, where he is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping. Chasing Horse played the role of Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film.
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is promising to help repair the East Coast’s main north-south highway as quickly as possible and says the destruction of a section of I-95 in Philadelphia will likely raise shipping costs because truckers must now travel longer, pricier routes. Buttigieg visited the site Tuesday where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an Interstate 95 off-ramp and caught fire. One body was pulled from the wreckage. The driver of the tractor-trailer was feared dead, but hasn't been identified. For now, I-95 is closed in both directions as the summer travel season starts, snarling traffic in Philadelphia and disrupting supply routes and commutes.
Tory Lanez sentencing on Megan Thee Stallion shooting delayed to August
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tory Lanez’s sentencing for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion has been delayed. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford on Tuesday accepted the defense’s request to delay Lanez’s sentencing. It is now scheduled for Aug. 7. Prosecutors are seeking 13 years in prison for Lanez, who also faces deportation to his native Canada. Herriford decided to give Lanez’s lawyers more time for their sentencing recommendation. The judge denied a motion from Lanez’ defense attorneys for a new trial in May. During the brief court hearing, Lanez mostly kept his head down while barely making eye contact with anyone.
Transgender activist no longer welcome at White House after going topless at Biden event
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender advocate Rose Montoya is no longer welcome at White House events after posting on social media a video of herself and two others going topless for a time at Saturday’s Pride Month event on the South Lawn. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, “Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.” The White House spokeswoman said Tuesday the bare-chested display “was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration.” Montoya defended her post on Instagram and Twitter, saying that “going topless in Washington, DC is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple.”
Death toll from Kenya cult tied to pastor surpasses 300, with more exhumations planned
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Kenya say the number of people who died after a pastor ordered his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus has surpassed 300. The death toll rose to 303 after 19 more bodies were removed from mass graves in the vast forested land where pastor Paul Mackenzie and his followers lived. Kenya's interior minister says more exhumations are planned. A regional commissioner said Tuesday that 613 people tied to the area are missing. Mackenzie is expected back in court this week after police were granted more time to hold him pending investigations.
