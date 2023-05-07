MTV Movie & TV Awards begin muted, with plenty of old clips
NEW YORK (AP) — A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards has kicked off. It's the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters’ strike. The commercial-heavy broadcast Sunday featured lots of past recycled live clips. Tom Cruise took home the best performance in a movie for “Top Gun: Maverick." He beat Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Michael B. Jordan and KeKe Palmer. He was seen piloting a jet and thanking fans in a pre-taped response. “The Kardashians” won best docu-reality show. The best breakthrough performance went to Joseph Quinn of “Stranger Things.” And Pedro Pascal won best hero for “The Last Of Us.”
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made this year with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions. The lack of paid sick time and concerns about demanding schedules took center stage during last fall's contract talks. Several railroads have made deals this year to give some of their workers sick time. But the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen say the railroads are still asking for too much in return for giving sick time, and most railroads still want to penalize workers if they do take sick time.
Out-of-control wildfires cause evacuations in western Canada
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Fire crews battling wildfires threatening communities in western Canada are getting some relief from cooler temperatures and a bit of rain, but officials warn the reprieve is only in some areas. Officials in Alberta say there were 108 active fires in the province Sunday and the number of evacuees grew to about 29,000. A provincewide state of emergency was declared Saturday. Two out-of-control wildfires in neighboring British Columbia also have forced some people to leave their homes, and officials warn that they expect high winds to cause the blazes to grow bigger in the next few days. Officials in Alberta say that despite the current cooling, hot and dry conditions are predicted to return within a few days.
Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived at his father's coronation alone and he left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, in the pomp-filled ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The isolation was likely the result of quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member. It didn't help that he alienated himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, “Spare.” Buckingham Palace had said Harry wouldn't participate in the ceremony.
UFC's Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested UFC veteran Tony Ferguson for suspicion of drunken driving following after he allegedly crashed his truck into parked cars. Police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Sunday. They say Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. A police spokesperson says no one was reported injured. Police say Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million
There is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned $114 million in ticket sales on its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 51 territories not including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut. “Guardians Vol. 3” bumped “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” out of first place after four weekends atop the charts and kicked off the summer movie season.
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race. Early favorite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury, the fifth horse to drop out in the run-up to the Derby. The deaths dealt further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Two Phil's finished second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.
Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team’s good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.” Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow in the brain, spinal cord and skin. Wearing a signature bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Gilbert became a sensation at the 2011 draft lottery. Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with LeBron James to win the championship in 2016.
Deaths from Congo floods approach 400 as search continues
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A local official in eastern Congo says the death toll from recent floods has nearly doubled to almost 400 people, The administrator of the Kalehe territory of South Kivu province told The Associated Press by phone that more bodies were recovered Sunday, including many found floating in Lake Kivu. He says the confirmed number of dead stands at 394 but it was a provisional count since the search was continuing. Torrential rains across Kalehe territory began on Thursday evening. Rivers broke their banks, with flash floods sweeping away the majority of buildings in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi, and causing the huge loss of life.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert
LONDON (AP) — A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time Sunday as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle. Charles and Camilla got up on their feet and swayed along as Richie performed “All Night Long." Eight-year-old Princess Charlotte sang along to Perry's hit “Roar." And “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video message. Earlier Sunday, thousands of picnics and street parties were held across the U.K. in Charles’ honor. The gatherings provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king’s crowning Saturday.
