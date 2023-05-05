US probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency. Documents posted Friday on the agency’s website say the probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year. The investigation was opened after the woman’s death on Dec. 9. A complaint filed with the agency says the woman pulled to the side of a road when warning lights started flashing and the doors wouldn’t unlock. The complaint alleged that fire started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look as simple as getting a dog, grooming it and leading it around a ring. But there’s a lot more to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event. The 147th annual show starts Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. More than 2,500 dogs from 210 different breeds and varieties signed up to vie for the best in show trophy that gets awarded Tuesday night. Contestants range from tiny Chihuahuas to long-legged Irish wolfhounds.
River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season
COLOMA, Calif. (AP) — With California's historic snowpack beginning to melt, whitewater rafting companies are preparing for the best season they've seen in years. After years of drought, the volume of water rushing down the American River in northern California is already three times the volume of previous years. More water means it'll be one of the best seasons in years following near record rain and snowfall this winter. But it also means more risks, so guides have undergone additional training and are monitoring the flows daily. Even so, they say there are plenty of places that even families with children can go to enjoy the river.
Listen both ways: Blind walkers winning safer road crossings
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal ruling blasting Chicago planners for not equipping more of their intersections with audible signals that help blind pedestrians cross busy streets has given advocates a victory they call long overdue. The judge's recent ruling could push other major U.S. cities to install accessible pedestrian signals. The decision mirrors a previous federal ruling in New York, which is ahead of schedule in complying with a judge's mandate to retrofit most of its signalized crosswalks in the next decade. Fewer than three dozen of Chicago’s nearly 3,000 intersections with visual crossing signals are equipped with audible cues. A future hearing could determine how many intersections must be upgraded and when.
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Police video shows Idaho killings suspect in traffic stop
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Newly released body camera video shows the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students being pulled over for allegedly running a red light about a month before the killings. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that the video shows Washington State University campus police stopping Bryan Kohberger on Oct. 14, 2022, in Pullman. During the video, officer Isobel Luengas parks behind Kohberger's 2015 Hyundai Elantra in a parking lot. She tells him he ran a red light and asks for Kohberger’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Kohberger says he was stuck in the middle of the intersection. He was let off with a warning.
May the Fourth be 'I do': Ohio city has 'Star Wars' weddings
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio was officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth — essentially a holiday for fans of the franchise — the couple felt the force calling them to commit to the ceremony. They joined six other couples in having 15-minute wedding ceremonies at the Highland Universal Gathering Spot in Akron on Thursday. Most of the newlyweds dressed in more traditional wedding attire, but the Joneses wore long tunics for the theme — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, and Robert looking like a Jedi.
COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the No. 4 cause. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings. The two previous years, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus. The data is preliminary and may change a little after further analysis. The year-to-year drop is the first since 2009.
As deadline passes, Brazil aims to seize unregistered guns
SAO PAULO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro tried to convert a country with few weapons into one where firearm ownership and lack of regulation meant personal freedom. Now, his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been moving to undo Bolsonaro’s pro-gun policies, and that started with requiring gun owners to register their weapons with police. After initial resistance, he started seeing success. But authorities said Thursday that more than 6,000 restricted-use guns previously registered with the army, and which include assault rifles, were not presented to police by yesterday’s deadline. Brazil’s Justice Minister Flávio Dino says they are likely to have been diverted to criminals, and are now targets for investigation and potential seizure.
Purple lanes: Minnesota highway signs to honor Prince
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has honored the late pop superstar Prince by voting to dedicate to him the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign. Prince is the creator of hits including “Little Red Corvette,” "Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota State Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating it as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.
