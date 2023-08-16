Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for a prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher says that they want to end a conservatorship that he’s challenging in court. Lawyer Randall Fishman says Wednesday that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy intend to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship. Oher filed a petition Monday in Tennessee accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators. Oher, now 37, wants a full accounting of assets. He says he received nothing from the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side." The Tuohys have called the allegations ridiculous and part of a shakedown attempt.
Haiti gang leader vows to fight any foreign armed force if it commits abuses
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti’s most powerful gang leader warns he will fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it commits any abuses. Jimmy Chérizier is best known as “Barbecue” and he also urged Haitians on Wednesday to mobilize against the government. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been leading the country since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry has been pushing for the deployment of a foreign armed force since October to help fight powerful gangs that are estimated to now control 80% of the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police records show a Utah man killed by officers last week as they tried to arrest him for social media threats he made against President Joe Biden and others had a history of frightening people with firearms. Seventy-five-year-old Craig Robertson was shot after pointing a revolver at FBI agents who came to his Provo, Utah, house last Wednesday. Records show he brought a handgun into his backyard five years earlier to demand Google Fiber employees working on a utility pole get off his property. Family members and neighbors of Robertson described him as an elderly, homebound man with physical limitations, suggesting he posed no danger to anyone he threatened online.
Tennessee man who killed 8 gets life in prison in surprise plea deal after new evidence surfaces
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who killed eight people in rural Westmoreland over several days in April 2019, has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Michael Cummins admitted to the murders in court Wednesday. The victims included his parents, his uncle and a 12-year-old girl. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty in the case. Speaking on Wednesday, District Attorney General Ray Whitley said a brain scan of Cummins showed “significant problems.” Whitley says defense attorneys could have used the scans to try to convince a jury not to sentence Cummins to death. A judge had previously ruled Cummins did not have an intellectual disability.
Bank of Ireland glitch allowed customers to withdraw money they didn't have
NEW YORK (AP) — Some Bank of Ireland customers were able to withdraw money they did not have Tuesday and early Wednesday, thanks to an hours-long technical glitch that also halted many of the bank’s online services. The outage allowed some customers to transfer and withdraw funds “above their normal limits,” the Bank of Ireland said. As word spread on social media, footage appeared to show flocks of people lining up at Bank of Ireland ATMs in hopes of receiving the “free money.” But the bank says the transactions will still be debited from customers’ accounts. Beyond the withdrawals, a number of frustrated customers reported not being able to access their accounts or see payments. The Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates the Bank of Ireland, is monitoring the situation.
Court watchdog files complaint against a judge who ordered 'religious-liberty training' for lawyers
A court watchdog has filed a complaint against the federal judge who ordered “religious-liberty training” for a trio of Southwest Airlines lawyers. The leader of a group called Fix the Court says that requiring training by a sectarian group — a conservative Christian law firm — is wrong and unprecedented. The complaint involves Judge Brantley Starr's order that three Southwest lawyers attend a day of religious-liberty training for contempt of court. The judge says the lawyers failed to follow a previous order in the case of a flight attendant who says she was fired for speaking out against abortion.
US military's aerial reconnaissance pictures of England during WWII go online for the first time
LONDON (AP) — During World War II, specifically in 1943 and 1944, the U.S. Army Air Forces' photographic reconnaissance units captured the changing face of England, primarily around their bases in the south of the country. More than 3,600 of their black and white images were made available Wednesday in a free online, searchable map through the archive of Historic England, a public body that seeks to champion England’s history and environment. From showing U.S. military personnel playing baseball to ancient monuments surrounded by anti-tank defences, the collection gives a bird’s-eye view of the impact of the war on England. One of the most northern pictures shows the 1941 bomb damage at Manchester United Football Club’s Old Trafford stadium.
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts mother drowned trying to rescue her 10-year-old son as he was being pulled by the current at a popular New Hampshire waterfall. The family of six and a friend were at Franconia Falls in the White Mountain National Forest on Tuesday afternoon. A wildlife official says 44-year-old Melissa Bagley jumped in to help her child. The child's father found her below the falls and began CPR, but she could not be revived. Her husband then rescued an 18-year-old son who had jumped in to help but became lodged in boulders. The father is a Massachusetts police officer.
British Museum says staff member dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged
LONDON (AP) — The British Museum says a member of its staff has been dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged. The museum said on Wednesday that it has also ordered an independent review of security and kickstarted a ‘’vigorous program to recover the missing items.″ The items include gold jewelry and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating as far back as the 15th century BC. The museum says legal action will be taken against the dismissed staff member and that the matter was under investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police Service.
Indonesia burns marijuana plantation that was discovered by drones
TEUPIN REUSEUP, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have burned a marijuana plantation in the northern province of Aceh after it was discovered by drones. Officials say the 4.5 hectares (11 acres) of land had an estimated 21,100 cannabis plants ready for harvest. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, adamantly prohibits the consumption of marijuana, even for medical treatment. Some countries, including Southeast Asian neighbor Thailand, allow its use for medical purposes, and others have decriminalized its recreational use. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.
