Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in US
A lesser-known form of solar power that has several advantages over the traditional kind is gaining traction. The solar panels float on water, so they don't take up land; the water keeps the panels cooler, which makes them produce more electricity, plus the arrays prevent the loss of water through evaporation. Floating solar is already going strong in Asia, from India to China. Now developers are taking inspiration from that and the technology is starting to spread more quickly in the United States. A recent scientific paper says many countries could produce more than the electricity they use from floating solar.
Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. At the time, the board was controlled by Disney supporters. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks, but they didn’t include prisons. The Florida GOP governor recently mused prisons could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with Disney. The board of the governing district, now made up of DeSantis allies, met Wednesday to approve a new district administrator.
FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription. The unanimous vote on Wednesday by a Food and Drug Administration panel paves the way for what could be the 1st birth control pill available over the counter. The recommendation is not binding and the FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug later this summer. Currently all contraceptive pills in the U.S. require a prescription. Dozens of medical and advocacy groups support making the pill available without a prescription to increase birth control options for women.
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Detroit say a man fatally shot another customer inside a gas station and wounded two more in a dispute over a small purchase. The shooting occurred last weekend when the clerk locked the door. Samuel McCray was charged with murder and attempted murder Wednesday. He has pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor’s office says McCray tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic purchase was rejected. That’s when the clerk locked the door, and the shooting followed. A witness, David Langston, says he pleaded with the gunman to keep other customers out of it, but he was wounded. A friend, Gregory Kelly, was killed.
West Virginia's Huggins agrees to $1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school's basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing an Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins then made offensive comments about Xavier fans. He later apologized. Huggins will also be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders as part of the agreement.
Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after 'Taxi Driver'
When Martin Scorsese premieres his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, it will return Scorsese to a festival where he remains a part of its fabled history. Scorsese premiered his masterpiece of urban alienation, “Taxi Driver,” in Cannes in 1976. Its debut was one of the most fevered in Cannes history, drawing boos and some walkouts for the violence in Scorsese’s tale of the disillusioned New York cab driver Travis Bickle. The playwright Tennessee Williams, then the jury president, condemned the film.
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting has been briefly disrupted by protests over the company’s factory in China’s Xinjiang province. A shouting, topless activist interrupted the speech Wednesday by CEO Oliver Blume, while a cake-like object was thrown during a speech by board chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch, apparently in the direction of board member Wolfgang Porsche. Volkswagen has said that it has found no evidence of human rights violations at its plant in China’s western Xinjiang region. The meeting in Berlin resumed after a brief intermission.
Swiss villagers told to evacuate over Alpine rockslide alert
GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in eastern Switzerland have ordered residents of the tiny village of Brienz to evacuate by Friday evening because geology experts say a mass of 2 million cubic meters of Alpine rock looming overhead could break loose. Local leaders said Tuesday that residents could return to the village from time to time the village starting Saturday but not stay overnight. The centuries-old village is located southwest of Davos at an altitude of about 1,150 meters (about 3,800 feet). Today it has under 100 residents. Officials say the mountain and the rocks on it have been moving since the last Ice Age, but measurements indicated a “strong acceleration over a large area” in recent days.
1st babies born in Britain using DNA from 3 people
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s fertility regulator has confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people. The technique is used to keep children from inheriting rare genetic diseases. Britain’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said Wednesday that fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K. The agency didn't provide details to protect the families’ identities. In 2015, the U.K. became the world’s first country to adopt legislation regulating methods to help prevent women with faulty mitochondria — the energy source in a cell — from passing on defects that can cause muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and heart problems.
Fears over scores of zoo animals caught in Sudan crossfire
ASWAN, Egypt (AP) — Dozens of zoo animals in Sudan's capital are feared dead after street battles between the country’s rival forces made the location unreachable. The facility’s director says at least 100 animals, including an elderly crocodile, giant lizards, parrots and a cobra, will have gone more than three weeks without food or water. Millions of people in Sudan have endured shortages of food, water and medicines after the conflict halted the most basic services. But as the sounds of explosions ring across the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the animals' caretakers are wracked with worry over the animals, particularly those that are increasingly rare to find in their natural habitats in Sudan.
