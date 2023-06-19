Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark share the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Open. Clark was the one who had reason to be elated. Fowler made a 70-foot birdie putt and was in the lead for much of Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club. But then he missed a 3 1/2-foot par putt on the last hole. Clark hit a bold approach and made birdie. They were a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who played a relatively boring round that seems to work just fine in the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler had an eagle-birdie finish and was two strokes back.
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. It was the day when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. There's a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.
'The Flash' opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace
DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash" opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Though a fair amount of money by normal standards and enough to take first place, it’s also muted by superhero standards. It was a crowded weekend at the multiplex. In addition to “The Flash” there was the new Pixar family film “Elemental,” which got second place, and the horror-comedy “The Blackening.” The only big win was Wes Anderson’s starry “Asteroid City” which earned $720,000 from just six theaters.
Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday. The event, called “Tudum,” was live-streamed from São Paulo, Brazil with the participation of talent like Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Boyega and Gal Gadot. The streamer announced the addition of Linda Hamilton to the “Stranger Things” season 5 cast, a third “Extraction” movie and the cast for “Squid Game” season two. But specific release dates for many are still to be determined as the Writers’ Strike continues.
High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A famous Dutch tattoo artist is inking sketches by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home. Call it high art to body art. The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam has transformed one of its rooms into a tattoo parlor for a residency it calls “A Poor Man’s Rembrandt.” It features Henk Schiffmaker and other top Amsterdam tattoo artists for a week starting Monday. For between about 50 euros and 250 euros ($54 - $270), visitors can get their own permanent reminder of Rembrandt. It's also a way of attracting new visitors to the historic house and getting people closer to the artist.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
Detroit (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings will be closed Monday to observe the holiday.
Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itself in New Hampshire
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A hovercraft traveling from Massachusetts' Cape Cod to Nova Scotia ended up beaching itself in New Hampshire after running into trouble. The owner of the decommissioned Canadian Coast Guard vessel told officials that it was not safe to operate because of a tear in the vessel's skirt, so the decision was made to land on Hampton Beach. Police Chief Alex Reno said no one was hurt Saturday and that there were few people on the beach because of rainy weather. The massive air-cushioned vessel powered by twin fan-like propellers was a curiosity for passers-by before being repaired and departing on Sunday.
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bus driver has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers. Illinois State Police says the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago. The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Cubs.
Father admits to fatally shooting 3 young sons at Ohio home, prosecutors say
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man has allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting and lined up his children to execute them with a rifle. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside with gunshot wounds. The children died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother was shot in the hand during the shooting in the community about 75 miles west of Columbus. Thirty-two-year-old Chad Doerman was found sitting on a stoop at the family home. He was arraigned Friday on three counts of aggravated murder.
2 dead and 3 hurt after shooting at Washington state electronic dance music festival
GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and three others injured when a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground that was hosting people attending a nearby music festival on Saturday night. Police say the suspect was among those injured and that he was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle. The shooting happened several hundred yards from the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival. Organizers posted a tweet saying Sunday's concert was canceled.
