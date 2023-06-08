How ‘The Flash,’ many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line
The Flash may be one of the quickest superheroes in the comics, but getting a movie made based on the characters has been a marathon dating back, in some ways, to the late 1980s. But at long last “The Flash” is making its way to theaters on June 16, directed by “It” helmer Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, who has been attached to a standalone film for almost 10 years. The movie, which introduces the multiverse, brings back Michael Keaton's Batman and helps “reset” the future of the DC Universe.
Mexico charges migrant in detention center fire that killed 40
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Mexico has charged another migrant for his suspected role in the March blaze at a border detention center that left 40 dead and dozens more wounded. Prosecutors say a man identified as Carlos “C” has been charged with homicide, injuries and damages caused by the fire in a migrant detention facility in Ciudad Juárez, across the border from El Paso, Texas. The blaze, the deadliest ever at a Mexican immigration facility, captured global attention as loved ones across the Hemisphere mourned and demanded justice for the victims. It also sparked controversy and criticism about the treatment of migrants by both Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and American authorities.
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Online records show that Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the jail records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer. Paul’s entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.
David Sedaris' first children's book, 'Pretty Ugly,' to be published next February
NEW YORK (AP) — David Sedaris is publishing his first children’s book, a collaboration with Ian Falconer conceived decades ago and finished shortly before the “Olivia” creator died in March. Toon Books, an imprint of Astra Publishing House, announced Thursday that “Pretty Ugly” will be published Feb. 27 next year. A look at the “age-old question” of what makes people attractive or unattractive, “Pretty Ugly” began 20 years ago as a contribution to the anthology “Little Lit: Strange Stories for Strange Kids.” More recently, Toon publisher Françoise Mouly, who helped edit “Little Lit,” thought “Pretty Ugly” would work as a stand-alone book.
Haitians are dying of thirst and starvation in severely overcrowded jails
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s inmates are thirsty and starving in severely overcrowded jails, many forced to sleep standing up. The United Nations says 185 inmates died in Haiti last year, many of malnutrition-related diseases. More than 20 have passed away so far this year. Human rights experts and attorneys expect the number to rise given gang violence leading to severe fuel and food shortages. Human rights experts say more than 80% of Haiti’s roughly 11,400 inmates are being held in pre-trial detention and it could be years before they ever see a judge, if at all. Haitian law allows people to be held legally without charge for only 48 hours. But in Haiti, the law often isn’t followed.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway has arrived in the U.S. from Peru to face charges that he tried to extort the missing Alabama teen's mother. Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday morning. He was flown to Birmingham on Thursday. Holloway disappeared on the Caribbean island of Aruba. A judge declared her dead, but her body has never been found. Van der Sloot is accused of seeking $250,000 from Holloway's mother in exchange for disclosing the location of the young woman’s body. He is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman.
Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.
23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has derailed in northern Arizona involving 23 cars, but no injuries have been reported. Coconino County Emergency Management officials say the derailment occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Flagstaff. They say the BNSF train cars were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and truck. Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars. County Emergency Management officials say cleanup was already underway. There was no immediate word Thursday from Texas-based BNSF Railway about the derailment.
NY governor warns Belmont Stakes could be affected if air quality doesn't improve
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has warned that the Belmont Stakes could be canceled if air quality doesn't improve. Racing at Belmont Park was called off on Thursday because of hazy, smoky conditions from wildfires in Canada. It was the second straight day that the bad air affected sports in the northeastern United States. In Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals' home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was called off. The Belmont is the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Hochul says it could be scrapped if the air quality index exceeds 200. She says horses will have to undergo additional evaluations if the air is in the 150-200 range.
Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces evacuation
BERLIN (AP) — A train is being recovered from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board. The regional government in Tyrol province said that 33 people were slightly injured in Wednesday evening’s incident and taken to hospitals for evaluation. Smoke inhalation appeared to be the main concern. Officials had initially said that up to 370 people were believed to be on board the overnight train heading from Innsbruck to Amsterdam and Hamburg. They based that number on seat reservations for the trip but lowered it after the evacuation.
