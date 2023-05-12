Memphis 'snake factory' transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana
BENTLEY, La. (AP) — It's become an annual conservation event in central Louisiana: Young Louisiana pine snakes that were bred in captivity are released in Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana. Five from the Memphis Zoo were released in early May. More from other zoos will be released as the year progresses. The Louisiana pine snake is considered a threatened species. It's habitat has been diminishing for decades. But experts say the Kisatchie has the right habitat for the snakes to thrive. The area is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.
California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forty years after California condors were on the brink of extinction, aggressive conservation efforts and breeding-in-captivity programs remain as essential as ever. Condors in the wild are facing the most serious strain of avian flu in years, marking a fresh threat to a population constantly under siege. More than two dozen environmental advocates this week urged the federal government to expedite approvals for a vaccine, warning that the flu strain — which has already killed at least 17% of the Arizona-Utah flock — is “jeopardizing the existence” of the iconic bird. Experts say the species still cannot sustain itself without human intervention.
Tiny bats provide 'glimmer of hope' against a fungus that threatened entire species
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Scientists studying bat species that have been hit hard by the fungus that causes white nose syndrome say there is a glimmer of good news against the disease that has killed millions of bats across North America. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the population of New England's largest bat colony shows signs of more bats being able to tolerate the disease. There are also indications they may be passing resistant traits on their young. White nose syndrome is caused by an invasive fungus first found in an upstate New York cave in 2006. It causes bats to wake up from winter hibernation and die of exposure or starvation.
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s much-touted online service for its drivers had a data breach spanning over a decade, risking outside access to information on more than 2 million vehicles. Vehicles belonging to about 2.15 million people have been affected, including those who used net services called G-Link and G-Book, as well as Connected. The problem with Japanese automaker Toyota’s cloud-based Connected service began in January 2012 and lasted until April. A spokesperson says the problem pertains to vehicles only in Japan. Among the possibly leaked data are vehicle IDs, locations and video taken by the vehicle. There is no evidence any information was leaked, copied or misused. Toyota said the problem has been resolved and Connect-enabled vehicles can be used normally.
Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say they have captured one of two inmates who escaped Sunday night from a Philadelphia prison. A U.S. Marshals Service official says a fugitive task force was conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia where they believed 24-year-old Nasir Grant was staying Thursday night and they saw him leave a residence dressed as a woman. He was stopped in a car nearby and arrested without incident. The search continues for Ameen Hurst. The 18-year-old was facing four counts of murder when he and Grant cut through a fence and escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center. Authorities say the men were aided by a woman in the city who was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with escape and conspiracy.
Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard. The montage, published Thursday, reveals five vast stellar nurseries less than 1,500 light-years away. To come up with their atlas, scientists pieced together more than 1 million images taken over five years by the European Southern Observatory in Chile. The observatory's infrared survey telescope was able to peer through clouds of dust and discern infant stars never seen before. Researchers say the observations will help them better understand how stars evolve from dust.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday's split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl's mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter's leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle in Florida, authorities say
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police after a chase through a Florida neighborhood and was taken to the hospital after being shot at himself. The pursuit came after an officer heard shots being fired near a park in Lakeland. A brief car chase ended when three young occupants jumped out and ran. The officer engaged in gunfire with the youngest teen near an apartment complex. The officer was shot in the foot and is expected to leave a hospital soon. The 13-year-old is in the hospital in police custody. He and the other two who were in the car are facing felony charges.
Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night. Armstrong had laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site, Dooce.com, and on social media since 2001. Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers. She wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Michael Jordan's famed 'Dream Team' Olympic jacket heading to auction
The jacket that Michael Jordan famously and grudgingly wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal has been in Brian McIntyre’s possession for more than three decades now. He figures the time is right to let someone else enjoy it. The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan was forced to wear on the medal stand alongside the other members of USA Basketball’s first “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is headed to auction. Jordan didn't want to wear it because he's a Nike athlete. Sotheby’s has the offering that will run through June 28. The auction house estimates that the jacket could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
