Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her. Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. Representatives for Lizzo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint.
'Euphoria' stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at 25. She recalled on Instagram how Cloud could light up a room and says that is how she wants to remember him. Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given. Sydney Sweeney, another “Euphoria” star, also posted a tribute to Cloud, calling him “an open soul, with the kindest heart.” Cloud had never acted before appearing on “Euphoria." He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”
Utah law requiring age verification for porn sites remains in effect after judge tosses lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah law requiring adult websites to verify the age of their users will remain in effect after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality. The judge said Tuesday that an industry group representing adult entertainers couldn’t sue Utah officials over the law because of how it's designed. The dismissal poses a setback for First Amendment and digital privacy advocates, who argue the law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech, violates the First Amendment rights of porn providers and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view sexually explicit materials.
X marks the lawsuit: Elon Musk's social media company sues nonprofit highlighting site's hate speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit organization that researches links between social media, hate and extremism has been sued by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The Center for Countering Digital Hate regularly publishes studies looking at hate speech and misinformation on sites like X, Facebook and TikTok. The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges that the center's researchers improperly accessed internal company data, and claims the nonprofit is funded by foreign governments. The center denies that allegation and says platform owner, Elon Musk, is using the lawsuit to silence critics of his leadership. Musk purchased Twitter last year and last month renamed the platform X.
Vintage computer that helped launch the Apple empire is being sold at auction
BOSTON (AP) — A vintage Apple computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak is being sold at auction. RR Auction in Boston says the Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded business to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. The agency says the computer has been restored to a fully operational state and comes with a custom-built case with a built-in keyboard. The computer, which originally sold for about $666, is expected to sell for about $200,000 at an auction that runs through Aug. 24. About 200 were manufactured in Steve Jobs’ garage in 1976 and 1977.
Pulled out to sea by current, swimmer is rescued after treading water for 5 hours
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a swimmer who got swept out to sea by a powerful current was rescued off New York’s Long Island after treading water for five hours. Suffolk County police say 63-year-old Dan Ho went swimming at a beach in Babylon at around 5 a.m. Monday and was pulled out by the current. Police say Ho treaded water with no flotation device for five hours. Then he found a broken fishing pole and tied his shirt to it to try to flag down a passing boat. Two men in a fishing boat spotted Ho and pulled him onto their boat. Ho was treated for hypothermia.
Bond is denied for South Carolina woman accused of killing newlywed bride in drunken crash
The South Carolina woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart is not getting released from jail before her trial. A judge denied bond on Tuesday for Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25. Officials say she drove over twice the speed limit into a low-speed vehicle escorting Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson away from their wedding reception. A toxicology report recorded her blood alcohol content over three times the legal level. A trial is scheduled next March for charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury. The judge says “this is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned.”
NASA hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it has heard from its Voyager 2 spacecraft after a wrong command cut off communications. Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft's antenna away from Earth and severed contact. The space agency said Tuesday a global network of giant antennas picked up a “heartbeat signal,” meaning the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating. Controllers will now try to turn Voyager 2's antenna back toward Earth. It's a long shot and if it doesn't work, they'll have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset.
Ohio police chief says K-9 handler was deceptive during probe of dog attack on surrendering trucker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Documents surrounding the firing of an Ohio police officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver show he was disciplined days before his termination for his behavior afterward. Documents released by the Circleville Police Department show its chief met twice with Officer Ryan Speakman to discuss reports of Speakman crying, talking to others and exhibiting stress-related behavior after the July 4 incident. He was subsequently fired. The July 4 episode began when troopers tried to stop a truck that failed to halt for an inspection. Speakman’s union filed a grievance on his behalf. A union representative said it would respond to an Associated Press call for comment later.
