Australia is the first country to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. Australian physicians can now prescribe doses of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, for PTSD. Psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, can be given to people who have hard-to-treat depression. Medical experts in the U.S. and elsewhere have cautioned that more research is needed on the drugs’ efficacy and the extent of the risks. The drugs also will be expensive in Australia. Treatment will cost about AU$10,000 per patient.
North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam. According to news reports, Carowinds shut down Fury 325. The park’s website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” that crosses into both North Carolina and South Carolina. Carowinds officials say safety is their “top priority” and that the park undergoes daily inspections. Fury 325 first opened to the public in 2015 and cost approximately $30 million to build, according to news reports. Carowinds did not say how long repairing the ride would take. The rest of the park remains open.
The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses the East Coast of the United States each day. It's where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It's also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world's tallest flagpole — one that'd be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it's laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.
An anti-Trump video shared by the DeSantis campaign is 'homophobic,' says a conservative LGBT group
NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent group that represents LGBT conservatives says a video shared by Ron DeSantis′ presidential campaign that slams rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people “ventured into homophobic territory.” The video was shared on Twitter on Friday, the last day of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The video features footage of Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016 saying he would “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.” The video later shifts from its Trump focus to promoting headlines saying that DeSantis as Florida governor signed “the most extreme slate of anti-trans laws in modern history” and a “draconian anti-trans bathroom bill.”
Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane
The CEO of United Airlines is apologizing for jumping on a private plane this week while thousands of his airline's customers were stranded because their flights got canceled. CEO Scott Kirby said Friday that taking a private jet was the wrong decision. He says it was insensitive to United Airlines customers who were waiting to get home, and he is apologizing to customers and airline employees. He promises to do better in the future. Kirby caught a private flight New Jersey to Denver on Wednesday. United canceled 750 flights that day. That's one-fourth of its schedule.
NYC school officials say yeshivas run by Hasidic community fail to teach students in core subjects
NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen private Jewish schools run by New York City’s politically powerful Hasidic community deprived thousands of students the required secular education in English, math, science and social studies. An eight-year investigation by the city's Department of Education concluded that many of the religious schools were not providing “substantially equivalent instruction” in core subjects as do public schools. In a letter to at least one school, NYC schools Chancellor David Banks expressed concern that students were not being instructed in key subjects “sufficient to prepare them for their futures.” Supporters of the schools called yeshivas say parents send their children to yeshivas because of their moral and religious approach.
Hollywood's actors may join its writers on strike. Here's why
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors may be days away from joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. The actors' contract with studios, streaming services and production companies had been set to expire Friday night at midnight, but hours before that the two sides agreed to extend that deadline through July 12. Union members have authorized its leaders to call a strike if no deal is reached. The actors are seeking increases in base pay and want to head off the unregulated use of artificial intelligence to replace them. A combined strike would have huge consequences for film and television production.
Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled could refuse to make a wedding website for gay couples had cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit filed preemptively seven years ago by web designer Lorie Smith. But as the case advanced, it was referenced by her attorneys when lawyers for the state of Colorado pressed Smith on whether she had sufficient grounds to sue. The revelation distracts from Smith’s victory. Friday's ruling is widely considered a setback for gay rights.
From human ashes to cellphones, what's going on with concert fans lately?
NEW YORK (AP) — From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights. Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a bracelet while performing during her concert Wednesday evening. The recent spate of such incidents has raised concerns about extreme fan culture and security. Experts say social media has allowed fans to feel immense emotional closeness with artists. One fan recently gave singer Pink their mother's ashes during a concert. A pop culture academic says such displays are akin to offerings at an altar. While artists are deified by some fans, they're also vulnerable onstage.
North Carolina megachurch exits Southern Baptist Convention after expulsions over women pastors
Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. The North Carolina-based megachurch draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music. Elevation’s letter didn’t state a reason. Elevation Pastor Steven Furtick’s wife, Holly Furtick, preaches at Elevation to men and women, and has links to her sermons on her website.
