Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
DALLAS (AP) — The peak summer travel season is almost here, and pilots are stepping up their pressure on major airlines for new contracts that will include higher pay. United Airlines pilots walked picket lines at 10 big U.S. airports on Friday, although they're not on strike. Their protests come right after pilots at American and Southwest voted to authorize strikes. Union officials at United say they might hold a strike vote too. But that doesn't mean your summer trip will be ruined. Federal law makes it very hard for airline unions to conduct strikes, and gives Congress and the president power to block a strike.
What to know about judge's ruling on age limit for young gun buyers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge’s ruling striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms. The ruling was issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Virginia. It is just the beginning of what’s likely to be a lengthy court battle over rules aimed at making it harder for 18- to 20-year-olds to get handguns. The judge’s ruling won't go into effect until he issues a final order that would bar the government from enforcing the age limit. The Justice Department is likely to appeal and could ask for the final order to be put on hold while it does.
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause. The once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma is designed to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms such as sweating, flushing and chills. The most common approach to treating the problem is hormone-based pills. But they can carry safety risks for some women. The new daily pill is not a hormone and uses a different approach that targets brain chemicals. More than 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes. The drug will cost $550 a month, before insurance and other discounts.
Funeral for slain Wisconsin sheriff's deputy draws 3,000 mourners
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Some 1,500 law enforcement officers from several states were among 3,000 mourners paying their final respects to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop. The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising was held Friday in the gymnasium of Hudson High School while a montage of photos from her life were shown on a large screen overhead. Leising’s family, including her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler, stood to the side of the casket, hugging visitors. Sheriff Scott Knudson said that in less than a year with his office, Leising earned commendations and the admiration of her colleagues.
Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour
After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are releasing their sixth studio record “The Album” on Friday, before embarking on an U.S. tour in August. Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage. Their tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12. With young families, they're “quicker to return home” and also plan to prioritize mental health to avoid burnout.
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
A Ponca tribe chief whose landmark lawsuit in 1879 established that a Native American is a person under the law was honored with the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp that features his portrait. The release of the stamp on Friday of Chief Standing Bear comes 146 years after the Army forced him and about 700 other members of the Ponca tribe to leave their homeland in northeast Nebraska and walk 600 miles to the Indian Territory in Oklahoma. A lawsuit filed by Chief Standing Bear led to a ruling that found a Native American is a person with a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
For Buffalo shooting victims' kin, Mother's Day is a reminder of loss, a lesson in navigating grief
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tirzah Patterson will dedicate this Mother’s Day to the hardest part of a mother’s job, trying to help her child make sense of tragedy. Patterson and her husband had divorced, but remained close for the sake of their son. Then Heyward Patterson was gunned down along with nine people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket a year ago Sunday. Tirzah and 13-year-old Jaques “Jake” Patterson recently opened up about coping with immense grief after a mass shooting, an unceasing story across the nation.
Memphis 'snake factory' transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana
BENTLEY, La. (AP) — It's become an annual conservation event in central Louisiana: Young Louisiana pine snakes that were bred in captivity are released in Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana. Five from the Memphis Zoo were released in early May. More from other zoos will be released as the year progresses. The Louisiana pine snake is considered a threatened species. It's habitat has been diminishing for decades. But experts say the Kisatchie has the right habitat for the snakes to thrive. The area is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.
Don't miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Jonas Brothers, Nintendo releasing a fresh Legend of Zelda video game and PBS’ “Great Performances” celebrating 50 years of Broadway with a starry concert. You can enjoy both sides of the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez marriage by watching his “Air” on Prime Video and her thriller "The Mother” on Netflix. Plus, the use of artificial intelligence has become a hot topic and is the focus of a new limited FBI-focused series called “Class of ’09” coming to FX on Hulu starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara.
