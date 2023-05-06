AP PHOTOS: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation
LONDON (AP) — What does one wear to a coronation? For senior royals like Queen Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales, the theme was pale, subdued dresses to let their regal robes and glittering jewelry do the talking. Camilla, who was crowned alongside King Charles III on Saturday, wore an embroidered silk gown in ivory, silver and gold tones, with a short train. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her cobalt blue Royal Victorian Order mantle. She didn’t wear a tiara, instead opting for a large silver and crystal headpiece. Her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and dress. Many of the guests including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden opted for eye-catching pastel outfits.
Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fire officials say six people were hurt when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado, and two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Aurora Fire Rescue said there were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred Saturday morning at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport. Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort for training when the collapse happened. An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.
Taylor Swift returns to Nashville, reveals 'Speak Now' date
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pop star Taylor Swift had a surprise announcement for fans in Nashville during her Eras tour when she revealed she'll be releasing a re-recorded version of her 2010 record “Speak Now.” Swift has been releasing new versions of her early records after a dispute over the ownership of the masters. The Grammy-winning star is in the middle of a massive and impressive stadium tour that embraces her artistic reinventions with more than three hours of music from 10 albums. In her first of three nights in Nashville, Swift returned to the origins of her career, a city she outgrew as a country starlet destined for pop stardom.
Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounds 5
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting at a party near a college campus in Northern California. Officials say officers responding around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico. The five surviving victims all have non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The police chief says officers had been called to the same address about 30 minutes earlier and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm. That suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away near California State University, Chico.
Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title
LONDON (AP) — Now that she has been crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III’s wife is officially known as Queen Camilla. While it sounds more official than “queen consort,” the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal. Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign’s powers, and dropping the “consort” part of the title does not change that. Nonetheless, the change marks a milestone in Camilla’s decadeslong road to rehabilitating her image from someone once reviled as the other woman. The question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king has long been a subject of contention. Last month, Buckingham Palace’s official coronation invitations referred to her as “Queen Camilla” for the first time.
Buffett shares good news on profits, AI thoughts at meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio. That gave some good news to thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed a $51 billion spending spree at the start of 2022. He also says that while artificial intelligence may change the world, new technology won’t take away opportunities for investors.
Chris Strachwitz, founded Arhoolie label, dies age 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Producer and musicologist Chris Strachwitz has died. He was 91 years old. Strachwitz was a one-man preservation society whose Arhoolie Records released thousands of songs by regional performers and comprised an extraordinary archive. The German-born Strachwitz founded Arhoolie in 1960 and traveled the country over the following decades on a mission that rarely relented. He would record little-known artists in their home environments, be it a dance hall, a front porch, a beer joint, or a backyard. Arhoolie’s vast catalog includes blues, Tejano, folk, jazz, gospel, and Zydeco. Grammy winners Flaco Jimenez and Clifton Chenier are among those who later attracted wider followings.
Over 200 dead, many more missing after Congo floods
KALEHE, Congo (AP) — The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen beyond 200, with many more people still missing, according to local authorities in the province of South Kivu. Thomas Bakenge, administrator of Kalehe territory, the worst-hit area, told reporters on the scene Saturday that 203 bodies had been recovered so far, but that efforts to find others were continuing. In the village of Nyamukubi, where hundreds of homes were washed away, rescue workers and survivors dug through the ruins Saturday looking for more bodies in the mud.
Eloy Jiménez of White Sox hospitalized with abdominal pain
CINCINNATI (AP) — White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized due to abdominal pain. Jiménez is on a season-high eight-game hitting streak after going 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts in Friday night’s 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday. The White Sox have won four of their last five games after a poor April.
