The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.25 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
NEW YORK (AP) — Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. But don’t plan on entering a new tax bracket anytime soon. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot — no matter the size — stand at about 1 in 302.6 million. And chances of taking home a top prize for Powerball, which had an estimated jackpot of $95 million Wednesday, are near 1 in 292.2 million. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
Adidas is donating Yeezy sales to anti-hate groups. US Jews say it's making best of bad situation
Last October, sportswear giant Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to his antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas was left with more than a billion dollars worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers. Now, Jewish Americans are evaluating the German company’s plan to give some of the proceeds from the sneakers’ sale to groups engaged in fighting antisemitism. Several Jewish civic leaders contacted by The Associated Press said they weren’t planning to buy a pair of Yeezys themself. But they generally welcome the plan to support anti-hate organizations, saying the company is trying to make the best of a bad situation.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage. The two said in statements posted on Instagram on Wednesday that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The couple were married in a ceremony in Montreal in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. A statement from Trudeau's office said, “They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”
WWE's McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, according to a regulatory filing. McMahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent spinal surgery. That announcement comes as WWE reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter. The company saw an increase in ticket sales for live events, both domestically and overseas. It also reported an uptick in advertising and sponsorship revenue.
The extreme heat in Phoenix is withering some of its famed saguaro cacti, with no end in sight
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix this week climbed back up to dangerously high temperatures. That means trouble not just for people but for some plants, too. After July saw the warmest monthly average temperature on record for any U.S. city, some residents across metro Phoenix are finding the heat has led to fried flora. The city's treasured Desert Botanical Garden has had a handful of its saguaro cacti, which were already stressed from record heat from three years ago, topple over or lose an arm. People are sharing photos of their own damaged cacti. Nurseries and landscapers have been fielding requests for help for everything from saguaros to ficuses to fruit trees that are losing leaves.
Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 30 invasive fruit flies have prompted a produce quarantine in Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading to more fruits and vegetables. State agriculture officials say it’s the first quarantine ever in the Western Hemisphere of the Tau fruit fly, which is native to Asia. Officials say the fly was discovered in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, likely brought by a traveler bringing uninspected produce into California. They're urging residents not to take their produce outside their homes. It threatens to destroy crops or prompt more pesticide spraying if its spreads.
Utah law requiring age verification for porn sites remains in effect after judge tosses lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah law requiring adult websites to verify the age of their users will remain in effect after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality. The judge said Tuesday that an industry group representing adult entertainers couldn’t sue Utah officials over the law because of how it's designed. The dismissal poses a setback for First Amendment and digital privacy advocates, who argue the law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech, violates the First Amendment rights of porn providers and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view sexually explicit materials.
Lighthouse featured in 'Forrest Gump' goes dark after lightning strike
PORT CLYDE, Maine (AP) — Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine Coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.” Officials say the Marshall Point lighthouse, in Port Clyde, has been dark since Thursday, when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and fried the associated circuitry. Nat Lyon, director of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum, said it'll be a “lightless lighthouse” until the Coast Guard can make repairs. The lighthouse, established in 1832, was featured in the movie, “Forrest Gump." The lighthouse signified that Gump, played by actor Tom Hanks, had reached the East Coast to complete a cross-country run. But Gump didn't stop. He kept on running.
Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 finals jersey expected to draw more than $4 million at Sotheby's auction
Collectibles broker Sotheby’s expects Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey to sell for more than $4 million in an upcoming auction. Sotheby’s calls the jersey Chamberlain wore in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Knicks the most valuable piece of his memorabilia ever to appear on the market. The current record sale for a Chamberlain sports memorabilia item is $1.79 million in June 2023. It was for a jersey worn his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors. Online bidding will run from August 28 to September 27.
Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a Vermont driver will be charged with gross negligence in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Vermont State Police said Tuesday that an investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded the vehicle pulled in front of Williams. The actor was on a motorcycle and unable to avoid a collision. The driver is 35-year-old Ryan Koss, of Dorset. He was cited Tuesday evening, released and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer. Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.
