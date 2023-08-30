Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is letting some drivers use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles got a software update making the change and what its plans are for wider distribution. In a July letter to Tesla, the agency says it's concerned that more drivers will activate the change, leading to more driver inattention.The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. At least 17 people have died in crashes.
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to the sunken Titanic shipwreck that could recover items of historic interest. The expedition is being organized by RMS Titanic Inc. The Georgia-based firm owns the salvage rights to the wreck and exhibits recovered artifacts. The government’s legal challenge to the expedition has nothing to do with the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible in June. It hinges instead on a federal law and a pact with Great Britain to treat the wreck as a memorial to those who died and to prevent entry into its hull.
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
NEW YORK (AP) — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company. Over recent years, hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplugs. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the earplugs to loosen slightly, leading to hearing damage. That's according to one of the law firms representing plaintiffs. 3M maintains that the agreement was not an admission of liability — and said the earplugs are safe when used properly.
'Breaking Bad' stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — The cast of “Breaking Bad” has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors. Star Bryan Cranston said the actors wanted studio negotiators to “come back to the table” to try to resolve the strike. Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and other members of the “Breaking Bad” universe in an effort to energize picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers. They picketed outside Sony Pictures Studios, which was behind “Breaking Bad” and its follow-ups. Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.
Convicted rapist who escaped from Arkansas prison using jet ski in 2022 is captured, authorities say
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted rapist who authorities say used a jet ski during an escape from an Arkansas prison has been arrested in West Virginia. The U.S. Marshals Service says Samuel Paul Hartman was taken into custody Tuesday along with his wife, his mother and his mother’s boyfriend at a Lewisburg hotel. Authorities say the women are accused of helping Hartman escape in August 2022. Hartman was on a work detail when a pickup truck approached and he ran to the vehicle. Hartman and the women later jumped on jet skis and apparently crossed the Mississippi River. Investigators determined that Hartman’s mother had ties to West Virginia. Hartman had been sentenced to life in prison in 2013, and an official says he's expected to be extradited to Arkansas.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
BANGKOK (AP) — At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday. Sanit Dokmai has been charged with premeditated murder after police found the bodies of his wife and two sons, who were 9 and 13, with slash wounds Monday inside a house in an eastern suburb of Bangkok. Police believe Sanit’s motive was the huge debt the family was in. Police said Sanit is a debt guarantor for his friend for over $10,000. The friend ran away and left Sanit to pay off the debt. Then his wife tried to take out a loan to help and got scammed, losing over $48,000.
'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court
NEW YORK (AP) — The smell of marijuana has become a stink at the U.S. Open. One court in particular is notorious for smelling, as one player put it, “like Snoop Dogg's living room.” Court 17 is located in the extreme southwest corner of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, adjacent to Corona Park, and players and security staffers alike believe the park is the source of the smell. Eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari complained about the odor during and after her first-round loss on Monday. But there may not be much the United States Tennis Association can do. It’s legal in New York for adults 21 and older to possess cannabis, and they can smoke or vape it wherever smoking tobacco is allowed.
11 taken to hospital as Delta jetliner hits turbulence near Atlanta airport
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say 11 people aboard a Delta Air Line flight have been taken to the hospital after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta. The Federal Aviation Administration says Flight 175 had left Milan, Italy, and was about 40 miles northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crew reported severe turbulence. Delta says both crew members and passengers were injured and were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions. The Airbus A350 landed safely at the airport shortly before 7 p.m. Delta says the plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members. The uninjured passengers were being offered food, lodging and re-booking. The FAA says it will investigate the incident.
For travelers who want to avoid babies and kids, one airline will test an adults-only section
DALLAS (AP) — One airline is betting that passengers will pay extra to sit away from babies and young children. Corendon Airlines says that it will sell an adults-only zone — no one under 16 allowed — on flights between Amsterdam and Curacao starting in November. The airline announced last week that it will set aside about 100 seats for adults on its Airbus A350 jets, which have 432 seats in all. A wall or curtain will separate the section from the rest of the passengers in back. It will cost the price of a ticket plus a reservation fee of 45 euros ($49) or 100 euros ($109) for the no-kids zone.
Acuña's encounter and Guaranteed Rate Field shooting raise questions about safety of players, fans
CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting that likely happened inside of Guaranteed Rate Field, followed by a scary moment for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in Colorado. Both in a span of four days. While Major League Baseball is on track for a marked increase in attendance this year, the pair of high-profile incidents raised questions about the safety of players and fans inside and outside of big league ballparks. A spokeswoman for the Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday that the union takes player safety “very seriously” and that it reviews club and stadium protocols throughout every season “to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents.” Acuña had an encounter with two fans during Atlanta’s 14-4 win over Colorado on Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.