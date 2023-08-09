FACT FOCUS: Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game
An update to Zoom’s terms of service is worrying some online that the company now has permission to use their videos and chat logs for artificial intelligence training with no ability to opt out. But that’s not accurate. Zoom says it seeks additional consent before using user-generated data such as video, audio and chats. However other information, such as how users engage with the software and program errors that have come up, can be used. Additionally, experts say the way customers are asked to consent could still pose concerns for some call participants who don't feel they can leave if the organizer opts in.
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has sentenced rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence Tuesday to the 31-year-old Lanez, who was convicted in December of three felonies. Lanez pleaded for mercy before the sentence was delivered. He said in the courtroom that he takes full responsibility for his actions but did not refer to Megan by name, saying, “The victim was my friend.” His lawyers said they were “extremely disappointed. They plan to appeal the verdict. Prosecutors said the sentence represents justice for Megan.
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian homicide investigators are trying to determine how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after they apparently ate wild mushrooms at a family lunch. Police say the woman who cooked the meal at her home didn’t become ill herself. Police call her a suspect but have released her without filing any charges. The woman told media outside her home in Victoria state that she was devastated and didn’t know what happened. She wouldn't discuss the meals served to her guests. Those who died were her in-laws and her mother-in-law's sister. Police said the woman who cooked the meal was separated from her husband. Her children did not eat the same lunch.
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing continues to rise. Healey said there are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 people – many of whom are migrants -- currently living in state shelters. That’s up from around 3,100 families a year ago, about an 80% increase. Healey said she is asking for federal help, including expedited work authorizations to allow the new arrivals to more quickly find jobs. As a right-to-shelter state, Massachusetts is legally required to provide eligible families shelter.
Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women's World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players who reached the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing to many of them. FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players on the 32 teams that played in the World Cup. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play. Players in the quarterfinals get $90,000. That’s a significant payday for the teams that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.
A Finnish man places 26.5 pounds of dynamite in a friend's vehicles and claims it was a joke
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Finnish man reportedly stored 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) of dynamite in two cars belonging to a friend, saying it “was a joke.” The owner of the two cars didn’t see it as funny and informed the police who briefly detained the potential prankster. He was eventually freed but remains a suspect. He admitted to placing the explosives on Aug. 3 in the cars but said he didn’t intend to blow them up, YLE reported. Police have also ruled out any possible terrorist intent. The suspect faces up to two years in prison. Police have also ruled out any possible terrorist intent.
After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents in Alaska’s capital city have lived with periodic glacial dam outbursts for more than a decade. But the latest flood, which destroyed at least two homes over the weekend, was surprising for how quickly the water moved. The flooding in Juneau came from a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier, which acts as a dam for the rain and melted snow and ice from a nearby glacier. Eventually the water gushes out from under the Mendenhall Glacier and into Mendenhall Lake, from which it flows down the Mendenhall River. These events happen in places around the world. But even in Alaska, which is home to the bulk of U.S. glaciers, they rarely garner notice.
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
Disney-owned ESPN has licensed its brand for use in a sports betting app, striking a deal in which it will receive $1.5 billion and other considerations from Penn Entertainment. In return, Penn will rebrand its existing sports betting app as ESPN Bet, which ESPN has agreed to promote across its online and broadcast platforms in order to generate “maximum fan awareness” of the app. The companies said ESPN Bet will also have unspecified “access” to ESPN talent. The hands-off arrangement appears designed to insulate Disney's family-friendly image from any potential risk that might arise from ESPN's involvement in sports betting.
Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic civil rights city in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama’s capital city say three people are expected to be in custody Tuesday on charges including misdemeanor assault in connection with a riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention. The Montgomery police chief says videos of the incident that circulated widely on social media are crucial in investigating what happened. One person has turned himself in and the other two have agreed to turn themselves in by the end of the day. The fight was largely split along racial lines and began when a moored pontoon boat blocked a touring riverboat with 227 passengers aboard from docking in its designated space along the city’s riverfront.
Jay-Z's Made In America fest canceled due to 'severe circumstances outside of production control'
Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled. The festival cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the abrupt cancellation, which came two months after the lineup was released. No additional details were shared. The festival has been held over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia every year since 2012, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19. Lizzo and SZA were this year’s headliners. Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola, and many more were scheduled to perform. Philadelphia’s mayor expressed disappointment at the cancellation but said he is looking forward to the festival returning in 2024.
