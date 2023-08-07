Appeals court upholds Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sex abuse images
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the appeal by the former reality TV star of his 2021 conviction. Duggar is serving a 12 1/2-year prison sentence. Duggar's attorneys argued that a judge should not have allowed Duggar's statements he made to investigators during the search of his car dealership that found the images. The appeals court ruled that agents questioning him made it clear that he wasn't in custody and was free to leave. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier.
Simon & Schuster purchased by private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House because of concerns that competition would shrink the book market. The private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash, according to Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher. An executive for KKR is calling the deal a chance to work with “one of the most effective” book publishers. It says Simon & Schuster will retain editorial independence and operate as a standalone entity.
Arrest warrants issued for Alabama riverfront brawl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a riverfront brawl in Montgomery, Alabama that drew nationwide attention after video showed a group of white people pummeling a Black riverboat worker, an exchange that sparked a massive fight. Montgomery police said Monday that there are currently four active warrants and that investigators are still reviewing footage. Police said Sunday that several people were detained and charges are pending. According to videos, Saturday's melee appeared to begin when a Black crew member of a city-operated riverboat tried to get a pontoon boat moved. Video shows a white man shoved and punched the employee, and then several other white people joined in. Several Black passengers then confronted the group, sparking another brawl.
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Raging waters from a weekend outburst of water from a glacier-dammed lake destroyed at least two buildings and damaged others before floodwaters receded in Alaska’s capital city of Juneau. Water levels along the Mendenhall River returned to normal levels Monday after cresting late Saturday. Two condo buildings with six units each and three homes were condemned though Juneau's deputy city manager says it's possible some of those could be salvaged. The city does not yet have a monetary estimate of the damage or the total volume of water that was released into the river.
Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat. The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed boat. A Coast Guard aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged boat, and he was rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew. He didn’t need any medical attention. Gregory was last seen Thursday night leaving the Lighthouse Park boat ramp in St. Augustine. His family reported him missing Friday evening.
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.55 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
NEW YORK (AP) — Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion. If someone wins it all on Tuesday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. But don’t plan on entering a new tax bracket anytime soon. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot — no matter the size — stand at about 1 in 302.6 million. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
Second body found at Arizona State Capitol in less than two weeks
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks. Department of Public Safety officials say the body was discovered Monday morning in the west parking lot of the Capitol. The agency is working to identify the body and how it ended up at the Capitol’s premises. On July 26, another body was found outside the Capitol by Phoenix police. DPS are investigating that case as well. The identity of that individual, as well as their cause of death haven’t yet been released.
Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise
The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made. Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize grows as 31 drawings pass without a winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever. The prize is growing so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers to win the jackpot since April 18. That's 31 straight drawings without a big winner. That nearly four-month-long unlucky streak could be all the sweeter for the person who finally wins. The current prize is inching toward the record lottery jackpot of $2.04 billion, which was won in 2022 by a player in California. The next drawing is Tuesday night. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.
The UK government moves asylum-seekers to a barge moored off southern England in a bid to cut costs
LONDON (AP) — A small group of asylum-seekers has been moved to a barge moored off southern England as the government tries to cut the cost of sheltering a rising number of people arriving in the country. British news media reported Monday that the asylum-seekers were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm, a barge stacked with temporary accommodation blocks that will ultimately house up to 500 men. More are expected to arrive later Monday. The barge was previously used to house oil field workers and migrants in other countries.
