Heavy rains flood Chicago roads and force NASCAR to cut short a downtown street race
CHICAGO (AP) — Heavy rains have flooded Chicago streets and forced the cancellation of a NASCAR race set to run through the city's downtown. The National Weather Service said up to 6 inches of rain had fallen in suburban areas of Chicago by midday. The Illinois State Police said parts of Interstate 55 and Interstate 290 have been closed because of flooding, with at least 10 cars trapped in water near Pulaski Road, a major north-south thoroughfare in the city. NASCAR announced it has canceled the Xfinity Series race set to conclude in the city's downtown because of the weather.
Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled could refuse to make a wedding website for gay couples had cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit filed preemptively seven years ago by web designer Lorie Smith. But as the case advanced, it was referenced by her attorneys when lawyers for the state of Colorado pressed Smith on whether she had sufficient grounds to sue. The revelation distracts from Smith’s victory. Friday's ruling is widely considered a setback for gay rights.
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible. 'Period.'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols. “Only human creators” can win the music industry’s highest honor in a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Recording Academy head Harvey Mason jr. wants to make it clear that using AI doesn’t disqualify a song. In order to establish their AI guidelines, the Recording Academy engaged in extensive research, including holding tech summits.
As 1,500 Disneyland collectibles go up for auction, that Dumbo car — or trash bin — can be yours
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A passionate collector has brought the magic of Disneyland to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot building in Burbank, California, where fans can preview more than 1,500 items up for auction later this month. Visitors can hear birds chirping in the Enchanted Tiki Room section, and giggle at the animated ghosts from the famous park’s Haunted Mansion ride. Joel Magee has been building his collection of more than 6,000 items for 30 years and he’s finally ready to share some of it with the public. The exhibition is at the Burbank Town Center Mall and runs through July 16. The auction will be held July 17 through 19.
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured more than a dozen people. The Laconia Fire Department says the vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant's owner Michelle Watson says the car pinned one man inside the bathroom. Emergency responders transported 14 people to hospitals with leg injuries, cuts and bruises and treated 20 more at the scene. Watson said everybody jumped right in to make sure people were ok, but damage to the building was significant, and she's not sure when they'll reopen.
An explosion in a downtown Tokyo building has injured four people, according to media reports
TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district has shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials say. Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion on Monday occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of broken glass. An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said. No other information, including the cause, was yet available.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets that Twitter users can view each day. He described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform. The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. That's a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter. The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site. Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.
Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington. And the investigator denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case. U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware is responding in a letter to House Republicans. Weiss is defending the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that ended last month with a plea with the Justice Department that likely spares Biden from time behind bars. Weiss also is making clear that the case is an active criminal investigation and there’s little else he can divulge at this time.
Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane
The CEO of United Airlines is apologizing for jumping on a private plane this week while thousands of his airline's customers were stranded because their flights got canceled. CEO Scott Kirby said Friday that taking a private jet was the wrong decision. He says it was insensitive to United Airlines customers who were waiting to get home, and he is apologizing to customers and airline employees. He promises to do better in the future. Kirby caught a private flight New Jersey to Denver on Wednesday. United canceled 750 flights that day. That's one-fourth of its schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.