'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
Miami police director out of surgery after critical injury in Tampa as Florida police investigate
MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade's mayor says the head of the Police Department is in stable condition after surgery in a Tampa area hospital. The mayor's announcement early Monday said 52-year-old Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was in stable condition, after police had said he was in critical condition before the surgery. He was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference. Police say the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident. Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. He announced his intention in May to seek the office of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. Details regarding the injury or how it happened were not immediately released.
Jury deliberates in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial in London
LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey have retired to begin deliberations on allegations by four men dating back two decades. The case went to the jury on Monday, about a month after the nine men and three women were seated in Southwark Crown Court to hear evidence against the Oscar winner. Justice Mark Wall summarized for two hours what he considered was the significant evidence in the case. The defense argued last week that three of the men were liars and that a fourth incident was nothing more than a clumsy pass by Spacey. The prosecutor called Spacey a “sexual bully.”
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that her body was found near grizzly bear tracks. The attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings, the department said. Forest rangers issued an emergency closure of the popular hiking area in West Yellowstone and continue to investigate the woman's death.
They're the names you don't know. Hollywood's 'journeyman' actors explain why they are striking
NEW YORK (AP) — You don't know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood's “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working. They have to keep multiple balls in the air: TV jobs, commercials, voiceover work. And they're the ones — not the big Hollywood names — who are at the heart of the current strike. The AP interviewed several journeyman actors about why they're striking. One issue: the emergence of streaming has severely reduced the residual payments actors count on. Many who work as extras also worry that AI will replicate their images without paying them more.
Gene therapy eyedrops restored a boy's sight. Similar treatments could help millions
MIAMI (AP) — Antonio Vento Carvajal has been legally blind for much of his 14 years. A gene therapy delivered through eyedrops is allowing him to see again and has opened the door to similar therapies that could potentially treat millions of people with other eye diseases. Antonio was born with a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over his body and in his eyes. But his skin improved when he joined a clinical trial to test the world’s first topical gene therapy. His doctor wondered if it could be adapted for his eyes. Drugmaker Krystal Biotech made a new version.
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest has been won by a Wisconsin man who was celebrating his 68th birthday. Gerrit Marshall of Madison won Saturday night's contest in Key West, Florida, over 140 white-bearded men. It was Marshall's 11th try. Competitors in sportsman’s attire, most emulating the rugged “Papa” persona Hemingway adopted in his later years, paraded onstage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar before a judging panel of previous winners. As well as the contest and other festival events, the look-alikes focus on raising scholarship funds for Keys students. Hemingway Look-Alike Society president David Douglas estimated that they amassed close to $125,000 during the 2023 festival.
Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal. Alison Savage, president of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair, says local business have donated prizes and gifts worth more than $5,000 as a reward for the person who finds the goat. On Sunday, possible goat tracks were spotted in a cotton field near Lyford, south of Raymondville. The goat, name Willy following a Facebook poll, escaped after a youth rodeo on July 15.
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spokesman for Anchor Brewing says the company is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out. The 127-year-old San Francisco-based trailblazer of craft beers stunned beer lovers earlier in July when it announced it would cease operations. Spokesman Sam Singer said Saturday that Anchor had received an email from employees saying they had launched an effort to purchase the brewery. He said the company would gladly consider a serious officer with verifiable sources of income. Sapporo Holding purchased Anchor Brewing in 2017.
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deadlocked jury has prompted a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida. The panel could not reach a unanimous verdict Saturday after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the death penalty, can choose to retry the case with a new jury. Prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly's friends were fired from inside a Jeep where Melly and the others were sitting. Defense lawyers noted in closing arguments that the gun used in the fatal shootings of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. was never recovered. They also said YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had no apparent motive for the crime.
