Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him has been made public for the first time. The video released Friday provides a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. Jurors got to see the video of the 2022 deposition during the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself. All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday.
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.
Hospitalized Berlusconi makes first public statements
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address from a Milan hospital to his Forza Italia political party. Berlusconi received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Rome. The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was hospitalized that he has worn a coat and jacket. He appeared in the video sitting at a desk and flanked by the Italian and EU flags.
Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene. He tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field. Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical personnel attended to the fan. The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.
Boston dean who shot student gets 18 years for racketeering
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean serving a 26-year sentence in state prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has been sentenced to an additional 18 years or more on a federal gang-related charge. Prosecutors say Shaun Harrison, 63, lived a double life, portraying himself as a mentor for troubled teens while hiding his own gang ties and luring students into drugs and violence. Harrison pleaded guilty last year to a count of racketeering conspiracy. He's already serving time after his 2018 conviction for attempting to kill a student who was selling marijuana in the high school at Harrison’s direction.
Ex-Rep. Cawthorn fined after guilty plea over gun at airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been fined $250 fine for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at the Charlotte airport. News outlets report the plea happened Friday in Mecklenburg County court. The judge allowed Cawthorn to keep the 9 mm handgun. Transportation Security Administration agents had seized it at a checkpoint in April 2022. Cawthorn previously admitted to having the gun at the airport. He wrote on social media that there was “no excuse” for his mistake. The Republican served one term representing the 11th Congressional District in the mountains. He had been elected to Congress at age 25 in 2020.
Police: Georgia man who killed 3 was in gunfight earlier
MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man who killed his workplace manager, mother and grandmother before taking his own life had been involved in a gunfight less than 48 hours earlier. Moultrie Police investigator Nathan Cato says a former co-worker opened fire on 26-year-old Kentavious White on Tuesday. White fired back, police say, but no one was injured. Law enforcement say by predawn Thursday, he was shooting at family homes and a McDonald's where he had worked. Police have arrested another man on aggravated assault and gun possession charges. The McDonald's where White was recorded shooting his manager and then himself reopened Friday.
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
NEW YORK (AP) — The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. Paramount said Friday that a sequel will begin shortly after, in December. Playing Montana rancher John Dutton, Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The fifth season opener last November was seen by more people than any other scripted series last fall. There's still some mystery about whether Costner will appear in the final episodes. Paramount is denying Matthew McConaughey is signed for the sequel, but called him “a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”
Michigan's Upper Peninsula gets 2 feet of snow, a May record
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a record May snowfall buried parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula under more than 2 feet of snow this week. The weather service says about 28.7 inches of snow fell between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon at its Marquette office. Meteorologist Don Rolfson tells The Detroit News a record-setting 26.2 inches of that fell between Monday and Tuesday in Marquette, making it the snowiest May on record in the city overlooking Lake Superior. He says about 19.8 inches fell Monday, becoming the largest snowfall recorded in a calendar day for the month of May in over 50 years.
Ed Sheeran to perform 'Subtract' album on Apple Music Live
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music. The music streaming service announced Friday that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on May 10. The four-time Grammy winner will perform his fifth studio album “Subtract” for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London. Sheeran will hit the stage alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced “Subtract,” which releases Friday. The performance of his new album will also be streamed on Apple TV+. The announcement comes a day after a jury determined Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”
