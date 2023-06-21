Aaron Rodgers talks about mental health at a psychedelics conference
DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs' efficacy and safety. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.
Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and corpse poses on the UN lawn
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed poses ranging from cobra to corpse alongside a multinational crowd at the U.N. headquarters as he kicked off the public portion of his U.S. visit. He praised yoga as “a way of life” and it was an all-ages, portable practice accessible to all faiths and cultures. The event honored the International Day of Yoga. His yoga-themed U.N. visit is seen as a savvy and symbolic choice for a leader who's made the ancient discipline a personal practice and a diplomatic tool. Modi arrived later Wednesday in Washington, where he's being honored by President Joe Biden with a state visit.
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — With his golden snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days. Pawprints from the military-trained search dog led trackers to the children, but the Belgian Shepherd went missing during the search and is now himself the target of a sophisticated rescue operation that started soon after the four young survivors where flown on a helicopter to Bogota. The Colombian military says it has left 70 soldiers in the dense swath of jungle around the crash site to look for its beloved dog.
Navajo Nation declares widespread Medicaid scam in Arizona a public health state of emergency
PHOENIX (AP) — A widespread Arizona Medicaid scam that has left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless on the streets of metro Phoenix is being declared a public health state of emergency by the Navajo Nation as fraudulent sober living homes lose their funding and turn former residents onto the streets. The emergency declaration was issued late last week by the Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management. It was signed this week by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren. The documents are posted on the Facebook page of the tribe’s Operation Rainbow Bridge created to deal with the scam’s effects on enrolled members.
‘Tiger King’ star 'Doc' Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Virginia's attorney general says a wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has been convicted of wildlife trafficking. Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Virginia for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo. A jury convicted Antle of two felony counts each of wildlife trafficking and conspiring to wildlife traffic. Antle, who owns the Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The Winchester Star reports that defense attorney Erin Harrigan called Antle’s prosecution politically motivated in response to a growing public outcry against wild animals being exploited for entertainment purposes.
Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel who investigated the FBI’s probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign found himself at the center of a heated political fight as he appeared before a congressional committee. Democrats denounced John Durham's his inquiry. Republicans argued that its findings proved there was an anti-Trump bias within law enforcement. Durham testified for hours before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing that unfolded against the backdrop of Trump's indictment on charges he illegally retained classified documents. Durham repeated many of the findings in his report. He faced criticism from Democrats over an investigation that produced just one conviction and fell short of Trump’s claims that it would expose “the crime of the century.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
PARIS (AP) — Police say a strong explosion has hit a building in Paris’ Left Bank, leaving at least 24 people injured. The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompted an evacuation of nearby buildings on Wednesday. Paris police said they are investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the explosion. They said the facade of the building that housed a private school collapsed, and emergency services were searching for two people believed to be still inside. The Paris prosecutor said an investigation was opened into aggravated involuntary injury and the probe would examine whether the explosion stemmed from a suspected violation of safety rules.
Pharrell fuses entertainment and fashion for confident Louis Vuitton menswear debut
PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton has kicked off Paris Fashion Week men’s shows with the much-anticipated debut collection by Pharrell Williams. The musical artist turned designer was appointed in February to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lebron James and Rihanna among the guests lining the gold-covered cobbles of the iconic Pont Neuf in central Paris, Williams put on a confident first show. It fused high fashion with pop culture and entertainment, and was capped by a thunderous concert by Jay-Z, whom Pharrell joined in a performance on stage. After the pulsating late-night Vuitton showcase, a more subdued morning scene unfolded at Chanel’s headquarters on Wednesday.
IOC warns Afghanistan about Paris Olympics status over denying sports to women and girls
GENEVA (AP) — The Afghanistan team’s status for the 2024 Paris Olympics has been put in question by the IOC over growing frustration with the Taliban blocking access to sport for women and girls. The International Olympic Committee says it “continues to be extremely concerned” about the sports situation in Afghanistan despite its repeated calls for action. The IOC says it has the right to take further measures. And it notes details for an Afghanistan delegation going to the Paris Games haven't been decided. The IOC could suspend Afghanistan’s Olympic body for government interference and support athletes to compete as an independent team.
Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Millions of Ethiopians were starved by a two-year war. Now, even after peace, they are going hungry again. That's after the discovery earlier this year of a massive theft of donated food aid in Ethiopia. It has led the United States and the United Nations to take the dramatic step of pausing the delivery of food aid to Ethiopia countrywide. U.S. officials say this may be the biggest theft of food aid on record anywhere in the world. The U.S. and U.N. are pressuring Ethiopia's government to give up its control of the aid delivery process and make reforms so aid can flow again.
