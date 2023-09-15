Princess Diana's sheep sweater smashes records to sell for $1.1 million
LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana has sold at auction for $1.1 million. The price is many times its presale estimate and a record for an item owned by the late royal. The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep in a grid of white ones was bought by an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale. The auction house had valued it at between $50,000 and $80,000 ahead of two weeks of bidding that ended Thursday. The previous record for a piece of Diana memorabilia was $604,800 for a Victor Edelstein-designed ballgown sold by Sotheby’s in January.
A German tailor who specializes in bespoke lederhosen is in high demand ahead of Oktoberfest
BAD HINDELANG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s city of Munich is getting ready to tap the kegs for Oktoberfest. That means Bavaria state residents and foreign regulars of the world’s most conspicuous beer party are getting ready to drink and celebrate while showing off their traditional lederhosen. Bavarians have worn the knee-long leather pants with suspenders and embroidery for hundreds of years. They own everyday lederhosen and special pairs for weddings, harvest festivals and hunting season. These days, lederhosen-style garments made in China are available online for less than 100 euros, or $107. Revelers preferring a more classic look book an appointment with leather tailor Klaus Bensmann for customized, handmade britches. The elaborately embroidered ones for occasions like Oktoberfest run 1,500-1,800 euros.
Apple will update iPhone 12 in France after regulators said it emitted too much radiation
PARIS (AP) — Apple has agreed to install updates for iPhone 12 smartphones in France after French regulators ordered the company to stop selling the model. The regulators said it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company insists the phones are safe, and that the problem raised by France is related to a specific testing protocol. France’s government asked Apple to issue a software update to address the problem or face a recall. Apple said in a statement Friday that it will issue a software update for users in France. The iPhone 12’s radiation levels are still much lower than what scientific studies consider potentially harmful to users.
After attacks, British prime minister says American XL Bully dogs are dangerous and will be banned
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described American XL Bully dogs as a “danger to our communities” and announced plans to ban them following a public outcry after a series of recent attacks. Sunak says he has asked government ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully, which isn’t recognized as a breed by groups such as the Kennel Club in Britain or the American Kennel Club in the United States. He says in a post on social media that after the breed is defined, the United Kingdom will ban the animals under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Psychedelic drug MDMA eases PTSD symptoms in a study that paves the way for possible US approval
A study has found that the psychedelic drug MDMA, combined with talk therapy, can reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Researchers reported the results Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine. The research sponsor plans later this year to seek U.S. approval to market the drug, also known as ecstasy. The Food and Drug Administration would need to approve before MDMA could be prescribed and the Drug Enforcement Administration would need to change the drug's legal status. PTSD also can be treated with other medications or talk therapy. Experts say a new option would be welcome.
In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”
NASA says more science and less stigma are needed to understand UFOs
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived. The space agency released findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs. An independent team commissioned by NASA cautions that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials say NASA's involvement should help reduce the stigma. The panel says NASA can model how to best approach the study of UFOs through transparent reporting, rigorous analysis and public input.
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside a brain-dead man. And while the dramatic experiment ended this week, it's raising hope for eventually testing pig kidneys in living patients. Surgeons at NYU Langone Health removed the pig kidney and returned the donated body to his family for cremation. The genetically modified kidney worked properly the first month before showing subtle signs that rejection was forming. But doctors say the kidney's function bounced back with simple medication changes. The lessons could help as regulators decide whether to allow clinical trials of pig organs.
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise returns to the Capitol after his blood cancer diagnosis
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma. Scalise is 57 years old and is the No. 2 House Republican. The Louisiana congressman told reporters on Thursday his chemotherapy treatment is underway. Scalise says he'll be able to receive some of the chemotherapy treatment in Washington and continue his work in Congress. Scalise's cancer diagnosis comes at a fraught moment for House Republicans, who are trying to avert a government shutdown while also launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Israel's Netanyahu is to meet Elon Musk. Their sit-down comes as X faces antisemitism controversy
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States next week. Netanyahu’s office said their meeting is scheduled for Monday and will include discussions about artificial intelligence. It comes at a time when Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil-rights organization, has accused Musk of allowing antisemitism and hate speech to spread on X. Musk has accused the league of trying to “kill” his business and says he is against antisemitism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.