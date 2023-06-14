Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo as beer backlash continues
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in Bud Light's months-long sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light's U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.
Arizona woman alleges sexual assault by Trevor Bauer; he denies allegation and countersues
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman has sued former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer, accusing him of sexual assault. She alleges that Bauer held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020. He was never arrested or charged. The accusations are in a lawsuit updated this week in Maricopa County Superior Court. The woman first sued Bauer in December, and he countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and extortion. Bauer now plays in Japan after the end of his suspension from Major League Baseball.
Captured Ukrainian soldiers face trial in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine are facing trial in southern Russia. The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol last year. They went on trial on Wednesday. Russia captured Mariupol last year after a three-month battle that reduced most of the city to smoldering ruins. The last remaining Ukrainian defenders who holed up at a giant steel mill in Mariupol surrendered to Russian forces in May 2022. The Russian authorities have designated the Azov battalion as a terrorist group. The defendants are facing charges of involvement in a terrorist organization and taking part in action to overthrow Russia-backed authorities in the Donetsk region.
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”
At least 79 dead after overcrowded migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — An overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece, leaving at least 79 people dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year. Authorities said coast guard, navy and merchant vessels were fanning out Wednesday night for a vast search-and-rescue operation that also included a plane and a helicopter. More than 100 people have been rescued so far after the boat went down in international waters southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese peninsula. It was unclear how many passengers might still be in the water or trapped in the sunken vessel.
Braves beat Tigers 10-7 and 6-5 to sweep DH and win series
DETROIT (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 Wednesday night and sweep a doubleheader. Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. had solo homers earlier in the second game for the NL-East leading Braves, who scored in five of the first six innings. Collin McHugh pitched three perfect innings after starter Dylan Dodd allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. Michael Harris went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as Atlanta beat Detroit 10-7 in the first game.
Mexican diver Diego Balleza opens OnlyFans account to pay for Olympics training
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Balleza is a prominent 10-meter diver and is used to wearing small swimsuits that show off his body. But the Mexican is facing a lack of financial resources ahead of next year's Paris Olympics so he is making a leap to the OnlyFans website where he also wears few clothes. OnlyFans is a site where content creators upload images and videos. Some of them are explicit. Balleza says “it occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income." Other Mexican swimmers and divers are finding other ways to raise money for their preparations.
Theranos founder objects to $250 monthly restitution sought by US due to limited financial resources
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes and her former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, to pay $452 million in restitution to victims last month. Federal prosecutors argue that Holmes should be required to pay at least $250 each month — or 10 percent of her earnings, whichever is greater — in criminal monetary penalties upon supervised released. But Holmes’ lawyers pushed back on the proposed requirement.
Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has scored an extra-time penalty to seal a thrilling 4-2 victory for Croatia over the Netherlands and a place in the Nations League final. Thousands of ecstatic red-and-white clad Croatia fans chanted “Luka! Luka! Luka!” after the 37-year-old sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 116th minute on Wednesday. Substitute Bruno Petković also scored in extra-time as staunch Dutch resistance finally crumbled. Another substitute, Netherlands forward Noa Lang, had forced the game into extra time with a volleyed equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.
MGM says it did nothing wrong as 'fraudster' gambled online
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. MGM says Sam Antar is a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized friends, relatives and strangers, calling the lawsuit “his latest scheme.” MGM, which owns Atlantic City's Borgata casino, wants a federal judge to dismiss Antar’s lawsuit and refer the mater to arbitration, which it says is required by the terms of service to which he agreed when he opened an online gambling account. The company also denies it violated any New Jersey laws.
