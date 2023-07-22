Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian Jamie Foxx says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday after being hospitalized in April. Foxx appeared thin in the three minute, 15 second video and said he didn't want fans to see him with tubes inserted in him and wondering if he would survive. Foxx's credits include “The Jamie Foxx Show” and he won the Academy Award for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film “Ray.”
Groups working to round up domesticated rabbits that have been running loose in Florida neighborhood
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Efforts are underway to rescue the domesticated rabbits that have populated a Florida neighborhood. Rescue groups are using traps, hands and sometimes nets to capture the 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits living in a community near Fort Lauderdale. The lionheads are not suited for living outdoors and Florida is especially nasty. They have thick fur that makes them overheat in the summer and their lack of fear makes them easy catches for predators like cats and hawks. But some neighbors like having the rabbits around and have made threats against the rescuers. Others understand, however, and are making plans to adopt the rabbits once they're available.
'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car. The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. A police statement Thursday says officers responded to a trouble call and found the girl in distress. Police say witnesses had seen her hold up the sign and they called 911. Detectives determined the girl was abducted July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, and was sexually assaulted while being brought to California. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Robert Sablan of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested and on Thursday was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says 'yes' to boyfriend's hospital proposal
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who suffered spinal fractures and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend's hospital proposal. Chris Whitehill said he had planned to propose to Amber Harris during a vacation in the park this week. The couple were on a walk through a Wyoming field Monday when they spotted a bison rolling in the dirt. Their efforts to move away weren't enough as the bison charged Rogers, throwing her into the air. She landed on her back. She was taken to an Idaho hospital, where Whitehill proposed Monday night.
New Jersey sues federal highway officials in bid to stop New York City's plan to charge big tolls
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has filed a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping New York’s plan to charge big tolls to drive into the most visited parts of Manhattan. The suit filed Friday argues that New Jersey residents and towns will bear the brunt of the higher tolls while receiving little benefit. The lawsuit against the Federal Highway Administration claims the agency’s approval of the plan last month was “misguided” and violates the National Environmental Policy Act. New York officials have said the plan is part of an effort to reduce traffic, improve air quality and raise funds for the city’s public transit system.
Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year. Consumers in possession of the recalled Cupkin cups are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date. In a response to the recall, Cupkin noted that it intiated the voluntary recall after receiving consumer feedback and conducting additional testing. Lead was not detected during the products’ intital development, the brand added.
Fire damages building that houses office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a fire has caused heavy damage to a building that houses the Bowling Green office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul as well as a local law firm. Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Katie McKee told the Daily News that crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames, which caused a roof collapse. McKee says no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the Friday morning fire are under investigation. Paul said in a statement that he was thankful for the quick response and that his office is working with authorities to assess damages and determine a cause and will continue to operate for constituents.
He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case
NEW YORK (AP) — As police comb through the home of a man charged in a string of serial killings in New York, one witness is frustrated it took so long to solve the crime. Dave Schaller lived with victim Amber Costello when she disappeared on Long Island in 2010. He tells the AP he provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer and the vehicle he drove years ago. Prosecutors say that information may have been lost within a sea of evidence. But it was rediscovered when a new task force formed to examine the case. The tip about the vehicle helped investigators whittle their list of suspects in a neighborhood they had already zeroed in on through cellphone location data.
Miami Beach area under precautionary boil water alert after main break
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A water main break in Miami Beach caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a precautionary boil water alert for the tourism hotspot. A private contractor hit a water main late Thursday in the South Beach section of the city, causing the break. City officials were advising residents and tourists to use bottled water Friday or to boil tap water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes. The precautionary boil notice will be in place until drinking water test results pass for two consecutive days. More than a third of the area's hotels are in Miami Beach.
Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s pleads guilty to murder, prosecutors say
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Dallas County District Attorney's office spokespersons Claire Crouch says 40-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon. She says Talib agreed to a sentence of 37 years in prison and that he will be sentenced in August. A lawyer for Talib did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday. The shooting last August took place in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.