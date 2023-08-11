Rescued walrus calf that was receiving cuddles as part of his care in Alaska dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope last week and who received cuddles as part of his care after being rescued has died. The nonprofit research facility and public aquarium that was caring for the Pacific walrus calf says he died Friday. The calf was taken in by the center on Aug. 1 after being found by oil field workers a day earlier. The center says he was struggling with a number of health issues, such as nutrient malabsorption, and in the day before his death faced other complications.
Michigan police detained a Black child who was in the 'wrong place, wrong time,' department says
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police department says a white officer handcuffed a Black child who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Lansing Police Department says Friday on Facebook that the officer detained the child outside his home while searching for a suspect in a string of car thefts. Cellphone video had been circulating online showing the officer leading the child with hands cuffed behind his back through the apartment parking lot. Lawyers and relatives say at a news conference that the child was 12-year-old Tashawn Bernard and that he has been traumatized by the experience.
Court dismisses challenge to Biden's restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump
A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the state of Utah challenging President Joe Biden’s restoration of two sprawling national monuments that were downsized by former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said Friday that Biden acted within his authority when he issued proclamations restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments 2021. The monuments in southern Utah are on land sacred to many Native Americans. Nuffer said Biden could issue such proclamations creating monuments “as he sees fit” and those actions were not reviewable by the court.
Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Before-and-after satellite images show in unmistakable and stark contrast the devastation that wildfires brought to the historic Maui community of Lahaina. Images taken before this week’s fire show streets filled in and bordered by green vegetation. The images taken after the fire show a gray, barren landscape, sometimes with lingering smoke clouds billowing from rubble. One set of before-and-after images shows the lush area home to a huge banyan tree at the heart of the oceanside community reduced to a landscape of gray and black. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. says it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.
In the twilight of the muscle car era, demand for the new 486-horsepower V-8 Ford Mustang is roaring
DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it will start shipping new versions of the Mustang muscle car next week, and more than two thirds of the orders are for 5-liter V-8 engines. The high V-8 take rate comes as Detroit automakers are phasing out the rumbling gas burners in order to meet government emissions requirements as they transition to electric vehicles. Ford says it has about 13,000 U.S. orders for the 2024 Mustangs, which also can be equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Of the orders, 67% have the V-8, and more than a quarter of those have manual transmissions. General Motors announced in March that it will stop making the Chevrolet Camaro early next year. Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger by the end of this year.
Snake in a toilet: Slithering visitor to Arizona home camps out where homeowner least expects it
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Like a scene out of a horror movie, Michelle Lespron returned to her Tucson, Arizona, home to find a snake camped out in her toilet. The reptilian run-in happened July 15 but Lespron has been getting messages from family, friends and other acquaintances ever since the Phoenix-based company that removed the snake recently posted an employee’s video of the snake capture online. The owner of the company says it's rare to find reptiles in residences. And fortunately, the black and pink coachwhip snake is not venomous. But now, Lespron says, she no longer enters the bathroom in the dark. And she always lifts the lid ever so slowly.
LGBTQ+ people in Ethiopia blame attacks on their community on inciteful and lingering TikTok videos
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Members of Ethiopia’s LGBTQ+ community say they face a wave of online harassment and physical attacks and blame much of it on the social media platform TikTok. They say it's failing to take down posts calling for homosexual and transgender people to be whipped, stabbed and killed. A local LGBTQ+ support group says some TikTok users are also outing Ethiopians by sharing their names, photographs and online profiles. In Ethiopia, homosexual acts are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. LGBTQ+ people have long suffered abuse in the African country but activists say the hostility has reached a new level.
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
As firefighters in Hawaii work to full contain the wildfires that killed at least 55 people, thousands of residents of the historical coastal town of Lahaina are returning to find that they've lost everything. They're wondering how they and their town will rebuild. It's not the only hot spot for extreme weather and news about climate change. China reported that severe floods brought on by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri killed at least 29 people and caused billions of dollars in economic losses this month. And the U.S. Energy Department said it would grant $1.2 billion to a pair of projects aimed at capturing carbon from the air.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys home in Miami's 'billionaire bunker.' Tom Brady will be his neighbor
MIAMI (AP) — The founder of Amazon is buying a home on an exclusive barrier island in Miami where he'll be neighbors with Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported that 59-year-old Jeff Bezos is paying $68 million for the property on the man-made island known as “Billionaire Bunker.” The three-bedroom waterfront home sits on 2.8 acres in the exclusive Indian Creek Village. The village has its own police department. Property records in Miami-Dade County list MTM Star International as the previous owner. The county website does not list the new owner, but shows the property sold in June.
Child murderer run out of towns in 1990s faces new charges in 2 Texas killings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas prosecutors say a man who was convicted of killing a child in the 1980s and then run out of towns following his early release from prison has been indicted on two new murder charges. Raul Meza Jr. remained in jail Friday on a $1 million bond. Prosecutors in Austin say a grand jury indicted Meza. Austin police have said they were also looking at as many as 10 cold cases going back to 1996 that could be connected to Meza, but they have not announced any findings. Meza is accused of killing his 80-year-old roommate in May and a 65-year-old woman in 2019. Both victims lived around Austin.
