Apella Capital, LLC, (Apella) a financial advisory and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses, today announced NR Smith and Associates, a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm headquartered in Olympia, Washington, has joined the firm. NR Smith brings over $82 million in assets under management (AUM) to Apella Capital. This is the second acquisition for Apella in 2022 and the first jointly with Wealth Partners Capital Group.
NR Smith is a wealth management firm and CPA practice, providing clients with financial planning, portfolio creation, asset management, tax preparation and planning, and accounting services. With roots dating back to 1941, the NR Smith team has serviced the South Sound community for more than four decades.
“We’re thrilled to welcome NR Smith to the Apella family,” said Apella Founder David Connelly. “We see NR Smith as a catalyst for growth in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. They share our passion for planning, client service, and evidence-based investing, making them the perfect cultural fit for our fast-growing team.
“We continue to expand our geographic footprint as a national firm comprised of like-minded advisors and it’s exciting to announce a transaction with tax capabilities as we see significant demand for these services from our clients,” continued Connelly.
The addition of NR Smith to Apella’s team of advisors adds to the breadth of services and expertise Apella has built over the years.
“We are excited about the synergy Apella brings to us to better serve our current and prospective clients. Each of our firms has similar values and approach which has made this decision an easy one to make,” said Stacie Nemetz, Partner of NR Smith. She added, “As we adapt to the greater compliance and operational complexities in our industry, our agreement with Apella allows us to focus on our local needs with the strength of a national team behind us.”
This is Apella’s thirteenth transaction to date. Apella Capital, with over $2.7 billion* in assets under management and administration, is headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut and has thirteen offices around the country in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Oregon and California.
About Apella Capital
Apella Capital, LLC was founded in 2014 by two financial advisors, Patrick Sweeny and David Connelly, who were passionate about finding a better way to help investors achieve their long-term goals. Apella is a national RIA built around a select community of likeminded advisors who believe in evidence-based investing and planning. Headquartered in Glastonbury, CT, Apella offers its wide range of financial advisory services across several financial advisory offices, spanning both coasts and serving thousands of individual and institutional investors. Managing over $2.7 billion* AUM (assets under management), the firm’s financial advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing Advice for Life. For more information about Apella, please visit www.apellacapital.com.
This content should not be considered investment advice. Information is for educational and background use only.
Apella Capital is an investment adviser in Glastonbury, CT. Apella is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Apella only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of Apella’s current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, Apella’s business practices, services, and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.
*As of 12/31/2021 (assets under management and administration)
About NR Smith & Associates
The foundation of NR Smith & Associates goes back to 1941, when Elliot B. Spring offered accounting, tax services and bookkeeping systems to local loggers, timberland owners, and Christmas tree growers. Over the years the firm changed ownership and names but maintained the client base and its strong industry position and stable operating staff. Betty Woods, Elliot Spring's first employee, worked for the various entities for 41 years, starting in 1941 and retiring in 1982! Serving Olympia and the Greater Olympia area in the South Sound, NR Smith and Associates serves the individuals and businesses that make our region a growing, diverse center in what we consider the best place to work and live. For more information about NR Smith, please visit www.nrsmith.com.
About Wealth Partners Capital Group
Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which partnered with Apella Capita in October 2021. WPCG assists Apella by identifying and facilitating the acquisition of like-minded registered investment advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and, succession. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.
