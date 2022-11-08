CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
Apnimed, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral pharmacologic therapies to address obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and related disorders, including its lead candidate AD109, today announced that management will participate in the Stifel Healthcare Conference taking place November 15-16, 2022 in New York. Apnimed invites investors to view the live presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:
Stifel Healthcare Conference
Presentation:
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time:
4:10 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. EST
Presenter:
Barry Wohl, CBO
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Events” section of the company website at: apnimed.com/events. Investors, please contact your representative at Stifel to schedule a live one-on-one meeting with Apnimed senior management being hosted November 15-16, 2022, during the conference.
About AD109
AD109 has the potential to be the first oral pharmacologic that both treats the underlying cause of OSA, airway obstruction at night, and improves daytime consequences of OSA such as fatigue. It is a potential first-in-class, novel, investigational combination dosed once daily at bedtime, designed to treat OSA patients across a broad spectrum of disease severity. AD109 combines a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (atomoxetine) with Apnimed’s novel selective antimuscarinic (aroxybutynin). AD109 targets key neurological pathways in OSA that activate upper airway dilator muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. AD109 has the potential to become a safe, effective, and convenient treatment for OSA, addressing some of the key limitations of current standard of care treatments that can be poorly tolerated (e.g., CPAP) and/or invasive (e.g., surgery or implanted devices).
AD109 has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
About Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive Sleep Apnea is one of the most common and serious sleep disorders. It is estimated to affect more than 35 million Americans, though underdiagnosis continues to be a serious problem. OSA is characterized by partial or complete upper airway obstruction that occurs during sleep, which often leads to poor sleep, and in the long term, has been shown to exacerbate hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. Additionally, OSA can impair work productivity, reduce functional ability, and lower quality of life. Sleep-related muscular relaxation driven by the central nervous system is the key neurologic mechanism that causes OSA. In patients with OSA, a reduction in neuromuscular control of the upper airway during sleep leads to a corresponding relaxation of the upper airway dilator muscles. The vast majority of diagnosed patients are prescribed positive air pressure therapy devices such as continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, but many patients are dissatisfied with these mechanical nighttime devices and fewer than half are compliant long term, leaving a significant population untreated, undertreated and at risk.
About Apnimed
Apnimed is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working to transform the treatment of sleep apnea based on a simple idea – patients with obstructive sleep apnea could benefit from treatment with a safe and effective oral medication dosed once daily at bedtime. Apnimed’s lead development program targets the neurologic control of upper airway muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. Based in Cambridge, Mass., the company is developing a portfolio of novel pharmacologic therapies for sleep apnea and related disorders. Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
