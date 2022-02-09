AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2022--
Apogee, a leading managed IT services provider solely focused on higher education, will present a webinar on Feb. 24, 2022, focusing on how colleges and universities can effectively innovate and address budget challenges with managed IT services. Led by Apogee Executive Vice President Matt Loecke, a panel of campus leaders from Centenary College, Eureka College, and Ithaca College will discuss how they partnered with Apogee to offload network operations so that their teams can tackle strategic projects essential to institutional resilience and financial health.
“Higher education enrollment numbers declined in Fall 2021 at the alarming rate of 3.1 percent, creating budget shortfalls that challenge higher ed leaders to innovate and attract and retain new learners. This is a turning point. Together we can unlock IT’s time to drive innovations that create a student-centered environment and deliver high return on educational investment (ROEI),” commented Loecke.
Webinar details are listed as follows:
Who:
Robert Blue, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, Centenary College, Shreveport, La.
Dr. Jamel Wright, president, Eureka College, Eureka, Ill.
Dr. Ann Fulop, provost and vice president of academic affairs, Eureka College, Eureka, Ill.
David Weil, chief information officer, Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.
Matt Loecke, Apogee executive vice president and moderator, Austin, Texas
What:
“How Three Colleges Innovate and Address Budget Challenges with Managed IT Services”
When:
Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 3:00 pm EST, 2:00 pm CST
How:
To register for the webinar, please visit this link.
About Apogee
Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve higher education, Apogee supports a community of more than one million students and administrators at over 400 colleges and universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive managed services portfolio includes managed campus networks, residential networks (ResNet), campus engagement, and HDTV and streaming video. Visit Apogee at apogee.us.
