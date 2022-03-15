WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022--
Apollo Intelligence (Apollo), global insights innovator for the life sciences, today announced it was named by Inc. magazine as No. 37 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. An offshoot of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“At a time of profound healthcare industry change, Apollo’s two brands, InCrowd and Survey Healthcare Global, are reinventing the path to health insights to facilitate innovation,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO of Apollo. “Life science organizations need the insight of healthcare stakeholders to make timely, informed decisions for their products. Apollo delivers that, and makes sure the voice of the healthcare professional is heard. We’re honored by Inc. Magazine’s recognition, and even more honored that the accomplishments driving our growth are having a dramatic impact on business and patient outcomes.”
Healthcare market research plays a pivotal role in the development of new treatments, since healthcare professionals (HCPs) are often the prescriber or recommender of a treatment, and usually know the most about the multiple factors in patient care. Apollo sources and shares the voice of the HCP with life sciences teams, where these insights are used at multiple points in treatment development. By incorporating major advances in technologies, Apollo delivers unprecedented quality and speed to insight, optimizing the time from concept to market for new treatments.
The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regional: Northeast list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting today.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Apollo Intelligence, LLC
Apollo Intelligence’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, the pioneer of real-time automated insights for the life sciences industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020 Apollo acquired Survey Healthcare Global, the global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2M healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 220+ employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 13 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.
